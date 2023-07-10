Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JUly 10, 2023
Benefits of citrus fruits
Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C which helps keep our skin healthy and glowing
Healthy skin
Image: Pexels
Dark spots caused due to exposure to sun rays can be reduced with the help of vitamin C found in citrus fruits
Helps with pigmentation
Image: Pexels
Applying lemon juice on the scalp helps in reducing dandruff and also strengthens your hair
Reduces dandruff
Image: Pexels
Citrus fruits increase levels of citrate in urine, reducing the risk of kidney stones
Reduces risk of kidney stones
Image: Pexels
Citrus fruits are low in calories and are hence an amazing option for people trying to lose weight
Helps in losing weight
Image: Pexels
Citrus fruits help in maintaining the blood vessels in our eyes and reduce risk of developing cataracts
Good for the eye
Image: Pexels
Citrus fruits are good sources of fiber which improves the digestive system
Good source of fiber
Image: Pexels
Citrus fruits contain flavonoids which improves heart health and protects it against heart diseases
Good for the heart
Image: Pexels
Citrus fruits have high water content which helps in keeping us hydrated
Helps in staying hydrated
Image: Pexels
Citrus fruits are rich in Vitamin C which helps in improving the immune system
Helps in improving immune system
Image: Pexels
