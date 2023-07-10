Heading 3

JUly 10, 2023

Benefits of citrus fruits 

Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C which helps keep our skin healthy and glowing

Healthy skin

Dark spots caused due to exposure to sun rays can be reduced with the help of vitamin C found in citrus fruits

Helps with pigmentation 

Applying lemon juice on the scalp helps in reducing dandruff and also strengthens your hair

Reduces dandruff 

Citrus fruits increase levels of citrate in urine, reducing the risk of kidney stones

Reduces risk of kidney stones 

Citrus fruits are low in calories and are hence an amazing option for people trying to lose weight

Helps in losing weight 

Citrus fruits help in maintaining the blood vessels in our eyes and reduce risk of developing cataracts

Good for the eye

Citrus fruits are good sources of fiber which improves the digestive system

Good source of fiber 

Citrus fruits contain flavonoids which improves heart health and protects it against heart diseases

Good for the heart 

Citrus fruits have high water content which helps in keeping us hydrated

Helps in staying hydrated 

Citrus fruits are rich in Vitamin C which helps in improving the immune system

Helps in improving immune system

