Arpita Sarkar

Beauty

MAY 17, 2023

Benefits Of Cucumber Face Mask 

Image : Pexels

Cucumber contains antioxidants, vitamin A and C which help reduce inflammation and puffiness 

Reduces inflammation and puffiness 

Image : Pexels

Cucumber face mask effectively removes dark spots and dark circles 

Removes dark spots 

Image : Pexels

The antioxidants present in cucumber reduce acne issues 

Reduces acne 

Image : Pexels

Cucumber helps drawing out dirt and oil from your skin to make it smooth and clear 

Tightens pores 

Image : Pexels

Amino acid and vitamin C in cucumber reduce sebum production and oily skin 

Reduces sebum production 

Image : Pexels

Vitamin C, folic acid, caffeic acid present in cucumber even out skin tone 

Evens out skin tone 

Image : Pexels

Cucumber has anti-aging properties which help maintain your skin tone 

Anti-aging 

Image : Pexels

Cucumber has anti inflammatory and antioxidant properties which are great for sensitive skin 

Great for sensitive skin 

Image : Pexels

Cucumber face mask protects your skin from sun damage and UV rays 

Protects against sun damage 

Image : Pexels

Using cucumber face mask can be beneficial for dry skin 

Great for dry skin 

