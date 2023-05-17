MAY 17, 2023
Benefits Of Cucumber Face Mask
Image : Pexels
Cucumber contains antioxidants, vitamin A and C which help reduce inflammation and puffiness
Reduces inflammation and puffiness
Image : Pexels
Cucumber face mask effectively removes dark spots and dark circles
Removes dark spots
Image : Pexels
The antioxidants present in cucumber reduce acne issues
Reduces acne
Image : Pexels
Cucumber helps drawing out dirt and oil from your skin to make it smooth and clear
Tightens pores
Image : Pexels
Amino acid and vitamin C in cucumber reduce sebum production and oily skin
Reduces sebum production
Image : Pexels
Vitamin C, folic acid, caffeic acid present in cucumber even out skin tone
Evens out skin tone
Image : Pexels
Cucumber has anti-aging properties which help maintain your skin tone
Anti-aging
Cucumber has anti inflammatory and antioxidant properties which are great for sensitive skin
Great for sensitive skin
Image : Pexels
Cucumber face mask protects your skin from sun damage and UV rays
Protects against sun damage
Image : Pexels
Using cucumber face mask can be beneficial for dry skin
Great for dry skin
