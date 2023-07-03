Heading 3

Benefits of dark chocolate 

Dark chocolate with high cocoa content is packed with nutrients and is also rich in antioxidants which is good for the skin 

Superfood

It is scientifically proven that this variant of chocolate contributes to good heart health and may prevent the blockage of arteries 

Protect against heart diseases 

Dark chocolate contains flavonoids which lead the blood vessels to relax. It also keeps the blood pressure under check 

Reduces the heart stroke risk 

Are you feeling low or your mood is just not right? Eat dark chocolate to improve your mood

Mood Booster 

Benefits for the brain 

Consuming dark chocolate with high cocoa percentage, at least 70 %, boosts neural activities in some parts of the brain

Lowers the risk of depression 

It is scientifically proven that regular consumption of dark chocolate not only enhances the mood but also reduces the risk of clinical depression 

This superfood has many benefits and it is very low in sugar content, thus making it suitable for people who have diabetes

No Diabetes 

Are you looking for a delicious way to lose weight? Include dark chocolate in your diet as it controls hunger effectively 

Weight loss 

Good gut health 

This variant of chocolate acts like a prebiotic which encourages the growth of good bacteria in the gut 

Dark chocolate contributes to preventing cancer. It also boosts the good cholesterol while keeping the bad cholesterol in check

The C’s of health 

