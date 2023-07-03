Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUly 03, 2023
Benefits of dark chocolate
Dark chocolate with high cocoa content is packed with nutrients and is also rich in antioxidants which is good for the skin
Superfood
It is scientifically proven that this variant of chocolate contributes to good heart health and may prevent the blockage of arteries
Protect against heart diseases
Dark chocolate contains flavonoids which lead the blood vessels to relax. It also keeps the blood pressure under check
Reduces the heart stroke risk
Are you feeling low or your mood is just not right? Eat dark chocolate to improve your mood
Mood Booster
Benefits for the brain
Consuming dark chocolate with high cocoa percentage, at least 70 %, boosts neural activities in some parts of the brain
Lowers the risk of depression
It is scientifically proven that regular consumption of dark chocolate not only enhances the mood but also reduces the risk of clinical depression
This superfood has many benefits and it is very low in sugar content, thus making it suitable for people who have diabetes
No Diabetes
Are you looking for a delicious way to lose weight? Include dark chocolate in your diet as it controls hunger effectively
Weight loss
Good gut health
This variant of chocolate acts like a prebiotic which encourages the growth of good bacteria in the gut
Dark chocolate contributes to preventing cancer. It also boosts the good cholesterol while keeping the bad cholesterol in check
The C’s of health
