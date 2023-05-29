mAY 29, 2023
Benefits of doing burpees
Burpees is a high intensity workout which helps in weight loss
Burpees
Image- Pexels
Video- Pexels
Stand with feet shoulder width apart and first jump and go in a squat position and kick your feet back and go in a plank position to do a push up. Repeat the process for 3 sets to see results
How to do
Image- Pexels
The high intensity workout can increase heart rate which helps in improving overall cardiovascular fitness
Improve cardiovascular health
Image- Pexels
Doing the exercise at faster rate can boost metabolism and help in weight loss
boosts metabolism
Image- Pexels
The high intensity exercise can help you easily lose weight when combined with a good diet
Burn calories
Image- Pexels
The exercise includes humping, squats and push up which makes legs stronger and leaner
Toned legs
Image- Pexels
The exercise targets muscles, chest and core area which helps in increasing overall strength and toning muscles
Builds Strength
Image- Pexels
The exercise targets whole body which improves cardiovascular fitness and strength which can help you gain more endurance
Fit physique
Image- Pexels
The exercise targets whole body which improves cardiovascular fitness and strength which can help you gain more endurance
Increase Stamina
Image- Pexels
The exercise should be performed only when you are physically fit. People with knee injury or heart issues should consult doctor before doing
Disclaimer
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.