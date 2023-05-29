Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

mAY 29, 2023

Benefits of doing burpees

Burpees is a high intensity workout which helps in weight loss

Burpees

Image- Pexels

Video- Pexels

Stand with feet shoulder width apart and first jump and go in a squat position and kick your feet back and go in a plank position to do a push up. Repeat the process for 3 sets to see results

How to do

Image- Pexels

The high intensity workout can increase heart rate which helps in improving overall cardiovascular fitness

Improve cardiovascular health

Image- Pexels

Doing the exercise at faster rate can boost metabolism and help in weight loss

boosts metabolism

Image- Pexels

The high intensity exercise can help you easily lose weight when combined with a good diet

Burn calories

Image- Pexels

The exercise includes humping, squats and push up which makes legs stronger and leaner

Toned legs

Image- Pexels

The exercise targets muscles, chest and core area which helps in increasing overall strength and toning muscles

Builds Strength

Image- Pexels

The exercise targets whole body which improves cardiovascular fitness and strength which can help you gain more endurance

Fit physique

Image- Pexels

Increase Stamina

Image- Pexels

The exercise should be performed only when you are physically fit. People with knee injury or heart issues should consult doctor before doing

Disclaimer

