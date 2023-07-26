Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
JULY 26, 2023
Benefits of dragon fruit
Are you looking for a fruit that will not spike your blood sugar levels? Dragon fruit should be your pick
Diabetes risk
This fruit is a powerhouse of vitamin C which enhances immunity and facilitates the better functioning of the body's system
Immunity Booster
Dragon fruit is high in anti-cancer properties! This lowers the risk of developing colon cancer
Cancer risk
This exotic fruit facilitates the growth of good bacteria which ensures a smooth digestion
Enhances Digestion
Heart health
Dragon fruit is known to reduce the bad cholesterol level. The dark black seeds are full of omega-3 fatty acids which are beneficial for the heart health
Anti-aging effects
This fruit is rich in anti-oxidants which counters stress, pollution, and other factors causing rapid aging
Do you wish to attain black, thick, and shiny hair? Include this fruit in your diet regularly
Hair health
After a certain age, injuries and joint pain are common. The magnesium in dragon fruit contributes to the bone health
Bone Strength
Benefits for eyes
Do you wish to prevent issues like cataracts and macular degeneration? Eat a cup of this fruit daily
This superfood is a rich source of vitamin B and folate which boosts the energy of pregnant women and reduces birth defects
Benefits during pregnancy
