Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JULY 26, 2023

Benefits of dragon fruit 

Are you looking for a fruit that will not spike your blood sugar levels? Dragon fruit should be your pick 

Diabetes risk 

Image: Pexels 

This fruit is a powerhouse of vitamin C which enhances immunity and facilitates the better functioning of the body's system

Image: Pexels 

Immunity Booster 

Dragon fruit is high in anti-cancer properties! This lowers the risk of developing colon cancer 

 Cancer risk 

Image: Pexels 

This exotic fruit facilitates the growth of good bacteria which ensures a smooth digestion 

Enhances Digestion 

Image: Pexels 

Heart health 

Image: Pexels 

Dragon fruit is known to reduce the bad cholesterol level. The dark black seeds are full of omega-3 fatty acids which are beneficial for the heart health 

Image: Pexels 

Anti-aging effects 

This fruit is rich in anti-oxidants which counters stress, pollution, and other factors causing rapid aging 

Do you wish to attain black, thick, and shiny hair? Include this fruit in your diet regularly 

Hair health 

Image: Pexels 

After a certain age, injuries and joint pain are common. The magnesium in dragon fruit contributes to the bone health 

Bone Strength 

Image: Pexels 

Benefits for eyes 

Image: Pexels 

Do you wish to prevent issues like cataracts and macular degeneration? Eat a cup of this fruit daily 

Image: Pexels 

This superfood is a rich source of vitamin B and folate which boosts the energy of pregnant women and reduces birth defects 

Benefits during pregnancy 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here