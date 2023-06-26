Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUNE 26, 2023
Benefits of dried apricots
Are you looking for a dried fruit that is packed with potassium, fiber, calcium, iron, and many more nutrients? Dried apricots are the answer to your quest
Powerhouse of nutrients
Dried apricots are high-calorie but they are also rich in dietary fibers. Thus, if consumed in moderation, they can aid with weight loss
Aids with weight loss
Pregnant women need iron rich diet and this variation of apricots is ideal. But it cannot be the only iron supplement in the diet
Benefits during pregnancy
This iron-rich dried fruit boosts the Red Blood cells production in the body which helps to reverse anemia
Targets Anemia
Constipation relief
Do you feel constipated regularly? Include dried apricots in your diet. The dietary fiber in these aid with the issue of constipation
Diabetic aid
If you have diabetes and are looking for a snack that will not increase your blood sugar levels significantly, dried apricots should be your pick
Consuming apricots reduces the risk of cataracts and thus effectively boosts the eye health
Boosts eye health
This dried fruit contains boron which might be beneficial in increasing bone mineral density and it may also help prevent osteoporosis
Enhances the bone mineral density
Anti-aging effect
Apricots are full of vitamin A which might aid in boosting the retinol levels of the skin and fight the signs of damage and aging
Do you know dried apricots are as beneficial as fresh ones if not more? It lacks the water content of the fresh apricots and thus makes them an easy snack
