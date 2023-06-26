Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JUNE 26, 2023

Benefits of dried apricots 

Are you looking for a dried fruit that is packed with potassium, fiber, calcium, iron, and many more nutrients? Dried apricots are the answer to your quest 

Powerhouse of nutrients 

Image: Pexels

Dried apricots are high-calorie but they are also rich in dietary fibers. Thus, if consumed in moderation, they can aid with weight loss 

Image: Pexels

Aids with weight loss

Pregnant women need iron rich diet and this variation of apricots is ideal. But it cannot be the only iron supplement in the diet 

Benefits during pregnancy 

Image:  Pexels

This iron-rich dried fruit boosts the Red Blood cells production in the body which helps to reverse anemia 

Targets Anemia 

Image:  Pexels

Constipation relief 

Image:  Pexels

Do you feel constipated regularly? Include dried apricots in your diet. The dietary fiber in these aid with the issue of constipation 

Image:  Pexels

Diabetic aid 

If you have diabetes and are looking for a snack that will not increase your blood sugar levels significantly, dried apricots should be your pick 

Consuming apricots reduces the risk of cataracts and thus effectively boosts the eye health 

 Boosts eye health 

Image:  Pexels

This dried fruit contains boron which might be beneficial in increasing bone mineral density and it may also help prevent osteoporosis 

Enhances the bone mineral density 

Image:  Pexels

Anti-aging effect

Image:  Pexels

Apricots are full of vitamin A which might aid in boosting the retinol levels of the skin and fight the signs of damage and aging 

Image:  Pexels

Do you know dried apricots are as beneficial as fresh ones if not more? It lacks the water content of the fresh apricots and thus makes them an easy snack   

Benefit 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here