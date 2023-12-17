Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 17, 2023

Benefits of drinking water

Water regulates our internal temperature through perspiration and thorough distribution of heat

Maintains body temperature

Image: Pexels

Water helps to keep our bodies hydrated and prevent dehydration

Prevents dehydration

Image: Pexels

Drinking plenty of water helps to keep your skin looking healthy and hydrated 

Healthy skin

Image: Pexels

It helps keep the digestive system functioning properly and reduces constipation

Improves digestion

Image: Pexels

Water enables the kidneys to filter waste products efficiently, leading to detoxification

Detoxification

Image: Pexels

Proper hydration supports brain function and helps enhance focus 

Cognitive benefits 

Image: Pexels

Drinking enough water can help you stay alert throughout the day and complete your tasks more efficiently

Boosts productivity

Image: Pexels

It helps boost energy levels and stave off periods of drowsiness and fatigue

More energy

Image: Pexels

Water can freshen your breath by keeping your mouth moist and eliminate bad breath

Freshens breath

Image: Pexels

Water dissolves minerals and nutrients and makes them available for the body to use 

Nutrient absorption

Image: Pexels

