Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 15, 2023
Benefits of Durian
Image: Pexels
The fiber in this fruit facilitates better bowel movement, thus preventing constipation and enhancing digestive health
Digestive Health
Are you looking for foods that can prevent the risk of cardiovascular diseases? This fruit should be your pick
Image: Pexels
Cardiovascular Diseases
Durian is a rich source of manganese. It aids in the maintenance of blood sugar levels
Image: Pexels
Blood Sugar Levels
This fruit is packed with potassium. This mineral can lower blood pressure levels
Image: Pexels
Blood Pressure
Delays Aging
Image: Pexels
Are you looking for fruits to delay the early signs of aging? Include durian in your diet
Image: Pexels
Cancer risk
Durian is a powerhouse of antioxidants! The polyphenols in this fruit kill the cancer cells
Traditionally, this fruit was used to boost fertility. It is believed that durian pulp consists aphrodisiac properties
Fertility
Image: Pexels
The potassium and magnesium in this fruit contribute to better bone health and enhanced bone mineral density
Bone Health
Image: Pexels
Anemia
Image: Pexels
Is your hemoglobin level low? The folate in this fruit is beneficial in treating anemia
Image: Pexels
Insomnia
Tryptophan has a positive impact on short-term sleeping disorders. Durian is a great source of the same
Image: Pexels
Credits
The information on the benefits of durian is sourced via Style Craze’s website
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.