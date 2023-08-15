Heading 3

AUGUST 15, 2023

Benefits of Durian 

Image: Pexels 

The fiber in this fruit facilitates better bowel movement, thus preventing constipation and enhancing digestive health 

 Digestive Health 

Are you looking for foods that can prevent the risk of cardiovascular diseases? This fruit should be your pick 

Image: Pexels 

Cardiovascular Diseases

Durian is a rich source of manganese. It aids in the maintenance of blood sugar levels 

Image: Pexels 

 Blood Sugar Levels 

This fruit is packed with potassium. This mineral can lower blood pressure levels

Image: Pexels 

 Blood Pressure 

Delays Aging 

Image: Pexels 

Are you looking for fruits to delay the early signs of aging? Include durian in your diet 

Image: Pexels 

Cancer risk 

Durian is a powerhouse of antioxidants! The polyphenols in this fruit kill the cancer cells 

Traditionally, this fruit was used to boost fertility. It is believed that durian pulp consists aphrodisiac properties 

 Fertility 

Image: Pexels 

The potassium and magnesium in this fruit contribute to better bone health and enhanced bone mineral density 

Bone Health 

Image: Pexels 

Anemia 

Image: Pexels 

Is your hemoglobin level low? The folate in this fruit is beneficial in treating anemia

Image: Pexels 

 Insomnia 

Tryptophan has a positive impact on short-term sleeping disorders. Durian is a great source of the same 

Image: Pexels 

 Credits 

The information on the benefits of durian is sourced via Style Craze’s website

