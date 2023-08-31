Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

lifestyle

August 31, 2023

Benefits of eating Chillies daily 

Green chillies are naturally rich in iron and contain high amount of vitamin C which plays a crucial role in promoting iron absorption

#1

Image: Pexels

Green chillies rich in vitamin C, vitamin E helps in production of collagen to reduces the signing of ageing

#2

Image: Pexels

Green chillies protect the skin from acne and skin infections

#3

Image: Pexels

Green chillies directly induce thermogenesis converting energy into heat

#4

Image: Pexels

#5

Image: Pexels

Green chillies extract improves tissue health this reduces the risk of stomach ulcer

Green chillies have anti-inflammatory compounds. They cut down inflammation in the body and provide relief to joint pain

#6

Image: Pexels

Vitamin C in green chillies helps from collagen, a protein that provides structure to the eyes

#7

Image: Pexels

Green chillies releases endorphins the chemical released by the body when it is in pain or stress

#8

Image: Pexels

Green chillies benefits the digestive system. The high fibre content bulks up the stool which allows healthy bowl system

#9 

Image: Pexels

Green chillies contain natural silicon that promotes a healthy scalp

#10

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here