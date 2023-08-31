Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
lifestyle
August 31, 2023
Benefits of eating Chillies daily
Green chillies are naturally rich in iron and contain high amount of vitamin C which plays a crucial role in promoting iron absorption
Green chillies rich in vitamin C, vitamin E helps in production of collagen to reduces the signing of ageing
Green chillies protect the skin from acne and skin infections
Green chillies directly induce thermogenesis converting energy into heat
Green chillies extract improves tissue health this reduces the risk of stomach ulcer
Green chillies have anti-inflammatory compounds. They cut down inflammation in the body and provide relief to joint pain
Vitamin C in green chillies helps from collagen, a protein that provides structure to the eyes
Green chillies releases endorphins the chemical released by the body when it is in pain or stress
Green chillies benefits the digestive system. The high fibre content bulks up the stool which allows healthy bowl system
Green chillies contain natural silicon that promotes a healthy scalp
