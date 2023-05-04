Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

HEALTH

MAY 04, 2023

Benefits Of Eating Tomatoes Daily

Image- Pexels

Tomatoes have lycopene. This antioxidant fights molecules called free radicals that can damage your cells and affect your immune system

Immune system

Image- Pexels

Lycopene present in tomatoes may help lower your levels of LDL, or “bad” cholesterol, as well as your blood pressure, reducing your chances of heart diseases

Heart health

Image- Pexels

Eyes

Tomatoes have substances called lutein and zeaxanthin that may help protect your eyes from the blue light from digital devices like smartphones and computers

Image- Pexels

Some studies show that tomatoes may be helpful for people who have asthma and may help prevent emphysema, a condition that slowly damages the air sacs in your lungs

Lungs

Image- Pexels

Studies suggest that tomatoes may ease inflammation, boost your immune system, lower your cholesterol levels, and prevent your blood from clotting

Blood vessels

Image- Pexels

Studies have shown that lycopene may help with the gum diseases gingivitis and periodontitis in the same way helps prevent cancer -- by fighting free radicals

Oral health

Image- Pexels

Tomatoes, when applied to the skin in the form of juice, can help cure sunburn. And daily consumption can also keep your skin healthy and glowing

Skin

Image- Pexels

According to reports, the lycopene in tomatoes can control the growth of cancer cells, especially prostate cancer, stomach cancer, and colon cancer

Anti-cancer properties

Image- Pexels

A study published in a reputed journal indicates that daily consumption of tomatoes can help reduce the oxidative stress of type-2 diabetes

May help manage diabetes

Image- Pexels

As per a study conducted in China, tomato juice had been seen to be able to significantly reduce body weight, fat and waist circumference

Aids in weight loss

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here