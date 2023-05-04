MAY 04, 2023
Benefits Of Eating Tomatoes Daily
Tomatoes have lycopene. This antioxidant fights molecules called free radicals that can damage your cells and affect your immune system
Immune system
Lycopene present in tomatoes may help lower your levels of LDL, or “bad” cholesterol, as well as your blood pressure, reducing your chances of heart diseases
Heart health
Eyes
Tomatoes have substances called lutein and zeaxanthin that may help protect your eyes from the blue light from digital devices like smartphones and computers
Some studies show that tomatoes may be helpful for people who have asthma and may help prevent emphysema, a condition that slowly damages the air sacs in your lungs
Lungs
Studies suggest that tomatoes may ease inflammation, boost your immune system, lower your cholesterol levels, and prevent your blood from clotting
Blood vessels
Studies have shown that lycopene may help with the gum diseases gingivitis and periodontitis in the same way helps prevent cancer -- by fighting free radicals
Oral health
Tomatoes, when applied to the skin in the form of juice, can help cure sunburn. And daily consumption can also keep your skin healthy and glowing
Skin
According to reports, the lycopene in tomatoes can control the growth of cancer cells, especially prostate cancer, stomach cancer, and colon cancer
Anti-cancer properties
A study published in a reputed journal indicates that daily consumption of tomatoes can help reduce the oxidative stress of type-2 diabetes
May help manage diabetes
As per a study conducted in China, tomato juice had been seen to be able to significantly reduce body weight, fat and waist circumference
Aids in weight loss
