Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
AUGUST 04, 2023
Benefits of exfoliation for youthful skin
Get your Glow on!
Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram
Glow
Scrub away the years and reveal your youthful glow with exfoliation
Image: Pexels
Scrub it
Buff off dead skin, unclog those pores, and say hello to smoother, fresher skin
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Smooth
Here are 5 benefits to banish dullness and bring back your youthful radiance
Youthful skin
Image: Pexels
Exfoliation sweeps away dead skin, allowing fresh, healthy cells to shine through
Banish dead skin cells
Image: Pexels
Hydration booster
Image: Pexels
By removing all gunk, exfoliation helps serum and moisturisers penetrate deeper for intense Hydration
Image: Pexels
Bye Bye Breakouts
Exfoliation unclogs pores and reduces acne-causing impurities
Smooth fine lines and wrinkles with regular exfoliation, promoting youthful, plum skin
Fight signs of Ageing
Image: Athiya Shetty's Instagram
Whether chemical or physical exfoliants, the result is a natural, healthy radiance!
Natural glow
Image: Athiya Shetty's Instagram
Follow
Image: Athiya Shetty's Instagram
Follow these essential skincare tips if you wish to get rid of dullness from your visage ASAP
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.