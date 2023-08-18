Heading 3
Benefits of face icing
Image: Pexels
Chill out with face icing and experience the cool benefits of a revitalized complexion
Just Chill
Face icing is a cooling therapy and an icy refreshment for your skin
Image: Pexels
Therapy
Ice baby
Image: Pexels
Ice cubes have the power to soften your skin and give it a radiant glow
Image: Pexels
Include it
Including ice cubes in skincare routine will do a better job than any sheet mask or serum
Here are a few beauty benefits of applying ice cubes on your face
Beauty benefits
Image: Pexels
Improves blood circulation to give your skin an instant glow
#1
Image: Pexels
#2
Image: Pexels
Icing helps tighten and minimise the appearance of pores, creating a smoother complexion
Image: Pexels
Reduces inflammation and puffiness, especially around the eyes and cheeks
#3
Calms redness and soothes acne-prone skin, therefore reducing breakouts
Image: Pexels
#4
Prepping skin with ice helps products penetrate deeper, maximising their effectiveness
Image: Pexels
#5
