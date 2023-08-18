Heading 3

AUGUST 18, 2023

Benefits of face icing 

Image: Pexels

Chill out with face icing and experience the cool benefits of a revitalized complexion

Just Chill 

Face icing is a cooling therapy and an icy refreshment for your skin

Image: Pexels

Therapy 

Ice baby

Image: Pexels

Ice cubes have the power to soften your skin and give it a radiant glow

Image: Pexels

Include it 

Including ice cubes in skincare routine will do a better job than any sheet mask or serum

Here are a few beauty benefits of applying ice cubes on your face

Beauty benefits 

Image: Pexels

Improves blood circulation to give your skin an instant glow

#1

Image: Pexels

#2

Image: Pexels

Icing helps tighten and minimise the appearance of pores, creating a smoother complexion

Image: Pexels

Reduces inflammation and puffiness, especially around the eyes and cheeks

#3

Calms redness and soothes acne-prone skin, therefore reducing breakouts

Image: Pexels

#4

Prepping skin with ice helps products penetrate deeper, maximising their effectiveness

Image: Pexels

#5

