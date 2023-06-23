Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JUNE 23, 2023

Benefits of fennel seeds 

Are you tired of chewing gums to get rid of bad breath? Well, try fennel seeds instead! They are a natural mouth freshener 

Goodbye bad breath

Heartburn and bloating can be a constant in today’s day and age. Saunf can aid with the same while improving your digestive health 

Boosts digestive health

The fibrous fennel seeds are known to boost the metabolism which can aid you with weight loss if that is your aim 

Assists with weight loss 

Rising pollution can cause difficulty in breathing or cause cold and cough. Fennel seeds can aid with these ailments and they can also assist with asthma and bronchitis 

Aids with respiratory ailments 

Enhances skin appearance 

Drinking boiled fennel seed water and adding fennel essential oil to your skin are regime may benefit you with anti- aging

Regulation of blood pressure 

Saunf is enriched with potassium. It can curb the negative effects of sodium in the bloodstream thus lowering the blood pressure 

These seeds have the potential to flush out the toxins off your body thus acting as a purifying agent 

Blood Purification 

The anethole in these seeds serves to act like estrogen. Thus, it can be beneficial for women who are breastfeeding 

Promotes lactation 

Lower blood sugar levels

The essential oils in these magic seeds target the blood sugar levels and reduce them effectively 

Saunf is packed with the benefits of Vitamin A which is great in improving the eyesight

 Boosts eyesight 

