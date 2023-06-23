Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUNE 23, 2023
Benefits of fennel seeds
Are you tired of chewing gums to get rid of bad breath? Well, try fennel seeds instead! They are a natural mouth freshener
Goodbye bad breath
Heartburn and bloating can be a constant in today’s day and age. Saunf can aid with the same while improving your digestive health
Boosts digestive health
The fibrous fennel seeds are known to boost the metabolism which can aid you with weight loss if that is your aim
Assists with weight loss
Rising pollution can cause difficulty in breathing or cause cold and cough. Fennel seeds can aid with these ailments and they can also assist with asthma and bronchitis
Aids with respiratory ailments
Enhances skin appearance
Drinking boiled fennel seed water and adding fennel essential oil to your skin are regime may benefit you with anti- aging
Regulation of blood pressure
Saunf is enriched with potassium. It can curb the negative effects of sodium in the bloodstream thus lowering the blood pressure
These seeds have the potential to flush out the toxins off your body thus acting as a purifying agent
Blood Purification
The anethole in these seeds serves to act like estrogen. Thus, it can be beneficial for women who are breastfeeding
Promotes lactation
Lower blood sugar levels
The essential oils in these magic seeds target the blood sugar levels and reduce them effectively
Saunf is packed with the benefits of Vitamin A which is great in improving the eyesight
Boosts eyesight
