Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 18, 2023
Benefits of flaxseed
gel for hair
The gel can be easily made at home and is safe for curly, thick, wavy and all hair types
Safe for all hair types
Flaxseed gel is a natural moisturiser. It locks moisture and keeps the hair shiny and soft
Moisturises hair
The gel locks moisture and helps to reduce frizz by smoothening hair cuticles
Reduces frizz
The gel is rich in Omega 3 fatty acids that reduce hair loss and promotes hair growth
Promotes hair growth
Improves hair elasticity
The gel improves elasticity of hair making is less prone to hair breakage
Defines curls
Flaxseed gel is perfect for defining waves and curls. The gel provides stability without spraying chemicals
The antioxidants in the gel protects hair from damage caused by exposure to heat
Protects hair
The gel is easy to make has natural ingredients and does not contain chemicals.The flaxseed has to be boiled in water until it turns slimy and then needs to be strained into a jar
Easy to make
Adds shine
The sticky gel has the potential to add shine to hair and make it look healthy
The anti inflammatory property of the gel reduces dandruff and scalp irritation
Soothes scalp
