JUNE 18, 2023

Benefits of flaxseed
gel for hair

The gel can be easily made at home and is safe for curly, thick, wavy and all hair types

Safe for all hair types

Flaxseed gel is a natural moisturiser. It locks moisture and keeps the hair shiny and soft

Moisturises hair

The gel locks moisture and helps to reduce frizz by smoothening hair cuticles

Reduces frizz

The gel is rich in Omega 3 fatty acids that reduce hair loss and promotes hair growth

Promotes hair growth

Improves hair elasticity

The gel improves elasticity of hair making is less prone to hair breakage

Defines curls

Flaxseed gel is perfect for defining waves and curls. The gel provides stability without spraying chemicals

The antioxidants in the gel protects hair from damage caused by exposure to heat

Protects hair

The gel is easy to make has natural ingredients and does not contain chemicals.The flaxseed has to be boiled in water until it turns slimy and then needs to be strained into a jar

Easy to make

Adds shine

The sticky gel has the potential to add shine to hair and make it look healthy

The anti inflammatory property of the gel reduces dandruff and scalp irritation

Soothes scalp

