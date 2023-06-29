Heading 3

JUNE 29, 2023

Benefits of Garlic 

Garlic boosts immunity and it is scientifically proven that regular consumption of this herb aids in preventing common cold 

Prevents common cold 

Hypertension or increased blood pressure levels are not uncommon in today’s day and age. The supplements of this superfood help with reducing blood pressure levels 

Reduces blood pressure 

High cholesterol levels contribute to heart diseases. Garlic targets bad cholesterol levels thus significantly lowering the risk of heart diseases 

Lowers cholesterol levels 

The antioxidants in garlic provide support to the body’s protective system against Alzheimer’s disease and dementia 

Reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s disease 

Boosts athletic performance 

This superfood has the potential to reduce the fatigue caused by performing exercise. Thus, it can be of great help to the athletes 

Targets heavy metal toxicity 

Heavy metal toxicity can lead to severe organ damage. The sulfur compounds in garlic target this heavy metal toxicity 


Enhances bone health 

Garlic may benefit menopausal women in terms of  protection from estrogen deficiency and may prevent bone loss 

This spice is rich in antioxidants and it also aids with many medical conditions as it is full of medicinal properties 

Rich in antioxidants 

Packed with nutrients 

This superfood is enriched with vitamin B6, vitamin C, manganese, and many more nutrients

Garlic is a versatile ingredient and it can be included with most of the recipes. Its delicious taste adds a layer of complexity to the meal 

Easy inclusion 

