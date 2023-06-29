Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUNE 29, 2023
Benefits of Garlic
Garlic boosts immunity and it is scientifically proven that regular consumption of this herb aids in preventing common cold
Prevents common cold
Image: Pexels
Hypertension or increased blood pressure levels are not uncommon in today’s day and age. The supplements of this superfood help with reducing blood pressure levels
Image: Pexels
Reduces blood pressure
High cholesterol levels contribute to heart diseases. Garlic targets bad cholesterol levels thus significantly lowering the risk of heart diseases
Lowers cholesterol levels
Image: Pexels
The antioxidants in garlic provide support to the body’s protective system against Alzheimer’s disease and dementia
Reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s disease
Image: Pexels
Boosts athletic performance
Image: Pexels
This superfood has the potential to reduce the fatigue caused by performing exercise. Thus, it can be of great help to the athletes
Image: Pexels
Targets heavy metal toxicity
Heavy metal toxicity can lead to severe organ damage. The sulfur compounds in garlic target this heavy metal toxicity
Enhances bone health
Image: Pexels
Garlic may benefit menopausal women in terms of protection from estrogen deficiency and may prevent bone loss
This spice is rich in antioxidants and it also aids with many medical conditions as it is full of medicinal properties
Rich in antioxidants
Image: Pexels
Packed with nutrients
Image: Pexels
This superfood is enriched with vitamin B6, vitamin C, manganese, and many more nutrients
Image: Pexels
Garlic is a versatile ingredient and it can be included with most of the recipes. Its delicious taste adds a layer of complexity to the meal
Easy inclusion
