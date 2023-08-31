Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 31, 2023
Benefits of ghee
Image: Pexels
Ghee is low in fats but contains healthy fats that add good cholesterol to the body
Has healthy fats
It is rich in Butyric Acid which boosts immunity
Image: Pexels
Strengthens immune system
Ghee consumption is strongly related to a healthy gut and prevents the chances of ulcers and cancer
Image: Pexels
Helps digestive system
It is a source of Vitamin A and E that are required for healthy liver and balanced hormones
Image: Pexels
Essential Vitamins
Anti-cancer
Image: Pexels
Ghee contains butyric acid which is an anti-cancer constituent
Image: Pexels
Anti-inflammatory
Ghee also contains antioxidants that make it anti-inflammatory
It helps maintain skin by locking moisture, improving skin repair, treating cracks, and softening the skin
Healthy skin
Image: Pexels
Ghee is rich in Vitamin K which helps in absorbing calcium which helps strengthen bones
Strengthens bones
Image: Pexels
Treats burns
Image: Pexels
Ghee is skin-friendly and helps treat burns
Image: Pexels
Ghee increases the body’s metabolism and increases the chances of weight loss
Weight loss
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.