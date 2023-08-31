Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 31, 2023

Benefits of ghee

Ghee is low in fats but contains healthy fats that add good cholesterol to the body

Has healthy fats

It is rich in Butyric Acid which boosts immunity

Strengthens immune system

Ghee consumption is strongly related to a healthy gut and prevents the chances of ulcers and cancer

Helps digestive system

It is a source of Vitamin A and E that are required for healthy liver and balanced hormones

Essential Vitamins

Anti-cancer

Ghee contains butyric acid which is an anti-cancer constituent

Anti-inflammatory

Ghee also contains antioxidants that make it anti-inflammatory

It helps maintain skin by locking moisture, improving skin repair, treating cracks, and softening the skin

Healthy skin

Ghee is rich in Vitamin K which helps in absorbing calcium which helps strengthen bones

Strengthens bones

Treats burns

Ghee is skin-friendly and helps treat burns

Ghee increases the body’s metabolism and increases the chances of weight loss

Weight loss

