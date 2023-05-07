Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

MAY 07, 2023

Benefits of gram flour for skin

Image : Pexels

Gram flour gently removes dead skin cells, leaving the skin looking fresh and bright

Exfoliates the skin

Image : Pexels

The absorbent properties of gram flour can help to control excess oil production, making it ideal for oily or combination skin types

Controls oil

Image : Pexels

Gram flour has antimicrobial properties that can help to reduce the bacteria that cause acne

Reduces acne

Image : Pexels

Gram flour is rich in antioxidants, which can help to protect the skin from free radical damage that can lead to premature ageing

Fights fine lines and wrinkles

Image : Pexels

Gram flour can help to lighten the skin by removing impurities and dead skin cells, revealing brighter, more even-toned skin

Lightens skin tone

Image : Pexels

The anti-inflammatory properties of gram flour can help to calm and soothe irritated or inflamed skin

Soothes skin

Image : Pexels

Gram flour can help to tighten and minimise the appearance of pores, giving the skin a smoother, more even texture

Minimises pores

Image : Pexels

Gram flour can help to remove unwanted facial hair, leaving the skin feeling smoother and softer

Removes facial hair

Image : Pexels

Gram flour is a natural moisturiser, helping to keep the skin hydrated and soft

Moisturises the skin

Image : Pexels

Regular use of gram flour can help to improve the elasticity of the skin, making it look firmer and more youthful

Improves skin elasticity

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here