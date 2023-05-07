MAY 07, 2023
Benefits of gram flour for skin
Gram flour gently removes dead skin cells, leaving the skin looking fresh and bright
Exfoliates the skin
The absorbent properties of gram flour can help to control excess oil production, making it ideal for oily or combination skin types
Controls oil
Gram flour has antimicrobial properties that can help to reduce the bacteria that cause acne
Reduces acne
Gram flour is rich in antioxidants, which can help to protect the skin from free radical damage that can lead to premature ageing
Fights fine lines and wrinkles
Gram flour can help to lighten the skin by removing impurities and dead skin cells, revealing brighter, more even-toned skin
Lightens skin tone
The anti-inflammatory properties of gram flour can help to calm and soothe irritated or inflamed skin
Soothes skin
Gram flour can help to tighten and minimise the appearance of pores, giving the skin a smoother, more even texture
Minimises pores
Gram flour can help to remove unwanted facial hair, leaving the skin feeling smoother and softer
Removes facial hair
Gram flour is a natural moisturiser, helping to keep the skin hydrated and soft
Moisturises the skin
Regular use of gram flour can help to improve the elasticity of the skin, making it look firmer and more youthful
Improves skin elasticity
