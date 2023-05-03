MAY 03, 2023
Benefits of green tea
Image- Pexels
Green tea can increase fat burning and step up metabolic rate. The caffeine in green tea may help reduce appetite and increase calorie burn
Burn Fats
Image- Pexels
Antioxidants in the tea can help prevent oxidative damage. Many clinical studies have shown that people who drink green tea are less likely to develop various types of cancer
Prevent cancer
Image- Pexels
Reduce bad breath
The antioxidant in green tea can hold back the increase of bacteria inside the mouth, reducing the threat of terrible breath
Image- Pexels
Given that some composites in green tea may support cover against cancer and heart problems, it makes sense to say that it could support you to live longer
Help live longer
Image- Pexels
Research shows that green tea may bring gentle deductions in blood sugar situations. It may also lower the threat of Type 2 diabetes
Prevent Type 2 diabetes
Image- Pexels
The experimenters determined that results involving tea excerpts promoted
anti-inflammatory responses when applied. They also set up face microcirculation improvement in the affected areas
Improve skiN
Image- Pexels
Green tea may lower grand and bad cholesterol, as well as cover the LDL patches from oxidation. Reports say that people who drink green tea have a lesser threat of cardiovascular complaints
Prevent cardiovascular disease
Image- Pexels
Green tea may lower blood pressure, drop inflammation which can help reduce heart complications in people with redundant weight or chubbiness
Heart Health
Image- Pexels
The bioactive compounds in green tea can have several effects on the brain. They may reduce the risk of dementia, complaint in aged grown-ups
Protect aging
Image- Pexels
Green tea has antioxidants that help reduce acne and fight skin infection
Helps reduce acne
