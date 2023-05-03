MAY 03, 2023

Heading 3

Benefits of green tea

Green tea can increase fat burning and step up metabolic rate. The caffeine in green tea may help reduce appetite and increase calorie burn

Burn Fats

Antioxidants in the tea can help prevent oxidative damage. Many clinical studies have shown that people who drink green tea are less likely to develop various types of cancer

Prevent cancer

Reduce bad breath

The antioxidant in green tea can hold back the increase of bacteria inside the mouth, reducing the threat of terrible breath

Given that some composites in green tea may support cover against cancer and heart problems, it makes sense to say that it could support you to live longer

Help live longer

Research shows that green tea may bring gentle deductions in blood sugar situations. It may also lower the threat of Type 2 diabetes

Prevent Type 2 diabetes

The experimenters determined that results involving tea excerpts promoted
anti-inflammatory responses when applied. They also set up face microcirculation improvement in the affected areas

Improve skiN

Green tea may lower grand and bad cholesterol, as well as cover the LDL patches from oxidation. Reports say that people who drink  green tea have a  lesser  threat of cardiovascular complaints

Prevent cardiovascular disease

Green tea may lower blood pressure, drop inflammation which can help reduce heart complications in people with redundant weight or chubbiness

Heart Health

The bioactive compounds in green tea can have several effects on the brain. They may reduce the risk of dementia, complaint in aged grown-ups

Protect aging

Green tea has antioxidants  that help reduce acne and fight skin infection

Helps reduce acne

