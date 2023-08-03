Heading 3

Benefits of Guava

The dietary fiber in this fruit is beneficial for lowering blood sugar levels and preventing constipation 

Manages diabetes

This tropical fruit is known to reduce bad cholesterol levels, thus protecting the heart health

Heart health

Do you feel nauseous often? Or do you have bouts of puking? This fruit should help you with the same

Nausea 

The vitamin C in guava facilitates the protection of the body’s cells from damage and boosts immunity

Enhances immunity 

Menstrual Symptoms 

Are you looking for a fruit that will help you relieve painful menstrual symptoms? This tropical fruit should be your pick

Prolongs aging

Guava is a powerhouse of antioxidants! It protects the skin from wrinkles and delays the signs of aging

The folate in this fruit is beneficial for pregnant women! It also reduces the chances of developing birth defects

Pregnancy

The antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties of this fruit reduce toothache

Toothache

Weight loss

Do you want to add a delicious snack to your weight loss regime? This low-calorie fruit should be your pick

The guava leaf extract is replete with anti-cough properties. Additionally, the water extracts of the leaf may reduce the cough frequency

Prevents cough

