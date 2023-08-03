Heading 3
AUGUST 03, 2023
Benefits of Guava
The dietary fiber in this fruit is beneficial for lowering blood sugar levels and preventing constipation
Manages diabetes
This tropical fruit is known to reduce bad cholesterol levels, thus protecting the heart health
Heart health
Do you feel nauseous often? Or do you have bouts of puking? This fruit should help you with the same
Nausea
The vitamin C in guava facilitates the protection of the body’s cells from damage and boosts immunity
Enhances immunity
Menstrual Symptoms
Are you looking for a fruit that will help you relieve painful menstrual symptoms? This tropical fruit should be your pick
Prolongs aging
Guava is a powerhouse of antioxidants! It protects the skin from wrinkles and delays the signs of aging
The folate in this fruit is beneficial for pregnant women! It also reduces the chances of developing birth defects
Pregnancy
The antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties of this fruit reduce toothache
Toothache
Weight loss
Do you want to add a delicious snack to your weight loss regime? This low-calorie fruit should be your pick
The guava leaf extract is replete with anti-cough properties. Additionally, the water extracts of the leaf may reduce the cough frequency
Prevents cough
