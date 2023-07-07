Heading 3

JUly 07, 2023

 Benefits of hair oiling

There are several oils available like onion, almond, jojoba, and coconut; but is essential to choose according to your hair porosity

Hair Oiling

Image: Pexels

Hair Oiling is essential to soothe hair cuticles and avoid frizz

Image: Pexels


Importance

The nutrients in oil ensure the scalp is nourished and prevents hair loss

Hair growth

Image: Pexels

Low moisture on the scalp leads to fungal infection. Regular oiling helps maintain scalp moisture

Infection

Image: Pexels

Add shine

Image: Pexels

The oils have great moisture and reduce the damage caused by heat styling

Image: Pexels

Hair Graying

Due to essential nutrients missing for scalp hydration, there are high chances of premature graying of hair. Oiling is essential to avoid it

Oiling keeps the scalp active and lice are attracted to dead skin on the scalp 

Lice

Image: Pexels

The process of Hair oiling followed by massage gives you calming and relaxing vibe


Image: Pexels

Stress Buster

Dandruff

Image: Pexels

Oiling hair avoids accumulation of dead skin cells on the scalp which prevents dandruff

Image: Pexels

Consult a dermatologist for advice if you experience severe hair fall to change the hair care routine

Tips

