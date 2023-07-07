Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 07, 2023
Benefits of hair oiling
There are several oils available like onion, almond, jojoba, and coconut; but is essential to choose according to your hair porosity
Hair Oiling
Hair Oiling is essential to soothe hair cuticles and avoid frizz
Importance
The nutrients in oil ensure the scalp is nourished and prevents hair loss
Hair growth
Low moisture on the scalp leads to fungal infection. Regular oiling helps maintain scalp moisture
Infection
Add shine
The oils have great moisture and reduce the damage caused by heat styling
Hair Graying
Due to essential nutrients missing for scalp hydration, there are high chances of premature graying of hair. Oiling is essential to avoid it
Oiling keeps the scalp active and lice are attracted to dead skin on the scalp
Lice
The process of Hair oiling followed by massage gives you calming and relaxing vibe
Stress Buster
Dandruff
Oiling hair avoids accumulation of dead skin cells on the scalp which prevents dandruff
Consult a dermatologist for advice if you experience severe hair fall to change the hair care routine
Tips
