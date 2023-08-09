Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 09, 2023

Ghee's benefits on an empty stomach

Ghee is a rich source of nutrients like calcium, healthy fats, omega-3 fatty acids, and Vitamins. When consumed on an empty stomach, it helps keep the cells in the body healthy

Ghee has been used as a remedy for centuries and has the potential to protect you from nose and throat infections

Ghee is beneficial to the brain. It keeps the brain hydrated and helps improve cognitive functions and concentration

People with arthritis can also use ghee to get relief from headaches and pain

Eating ghee on an empty stomach has varied benefits for the hair as well. It provides nourishment to the hair follicles and keeps dandruff at bay

Desi ghee acts as an excelling cooling agent for the eyes

Regular ghee consumption strengthens the immune system and prevents infections and toxins

Regular consumption of one of two teaspoons of ghee on an empty stomach improves blood circulation too

Ghee helps flush out stubborn fat, toxins, and promotes good cholesterol and gut health

Ghee, when consumed with water helps solve digestive problems, lubricates the intestinal walls and prevents abdominal pain

