Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 09, 2023
Ghee's benefits on an empty stomach
Image: Pexels
Ghee is a rich source of nutrients like calcium, healthy fats, omega-3 fatty acids, and Vitamins. When consumed on an empty stomach, it helps keep the cells in the body healthy
#1
Ghee has been used as a remedy for centuries and has the potential to protect you from nose and throat infections
Image: Pexels
#2
Ghee is beneficial to the brain. It keeps the brain hydrated and helps improve cognitive functions and concentration
Image: Pexels
#3
People with arthritis can also use ghee to get relief from headaches and pain
Image: Pexels
#4
#5
Image: Pexels
Eating ghee on an empty stomach has varied benefits for the hair as well. It provides nourishment to the hair follicles and keeps dandruff at bay
Image: Pexels
#6
Desi ghee acts as an excelling cooling agent for the eyes
Regular ghee consumption strengthens the immune system and prevents infections and toxins
#7
Image: Pexels
Regular consumption of one of two teaspoons of ghee on an empty stomach improves blood circulation too
#8
Image: Pexels
#9
Image: Pexels
Ghee helps flush out stubborn fat, toxins, and promotes good cholesterol and gut health
Image: Pexels
Ghee, when consumed with water helps solve digestive problems, lubricates the intestinal walls and prevents abdominal pain
#10
