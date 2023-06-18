Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

Beauty

JUNE 18, 2023

Benefits Of Hibiscus Oil For Glam Skin

Antioxidants present in hibiscus helps your skin cells recover from the damage caused by skin ailments, UV rays etc

Image: Pexels 

Anti-aging 

Hibiscus contains alpha hydroxy acids, malic acid and citric acid which improve your skin tone

Image: Pexels

Improves skin tone 

If you have dry and itchy skin, hibiscus can work wonders 

Hydrates skin 

Image: Pexels

Saponins present in hibiscus cleanses skin pores deeply 

Cleanses skin pores 

Image: Pexels

Tightens open skin pores 

Image: Pexels

Astringent properties of hibiscus tighten your open skin pores

Image: Pexels

Prevents acne 

It contains acid which acts as chemical exfoliators. This prevents and clear acne from your skin 

A sticky content called mucilage in hibiscus moisturize the skin and makes it soft 

Moisturize skin 

Image: Pexels

The anti-inflammatory contents present in hibiscus heal itchiness and redness 

Controls inflammation 

Image: Pexels 

Heals wounds 

Image: Pexels 

It heals wounds faster by increasing the production of fibronectin protein in your skin 

Image: Pexels 

An antioxidant called myricetin present in hibiscus helps reduce the collagen of your skin

Protects skin collagen 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here