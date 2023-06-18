Heading 3
Benefits Of Hibiscus Oil For Glam Skin
Antioxidants present in hibiscus helps your skin cells recover from the damage caused by skin ailments, UV rays etc
Anti-aging
Hibiscus contains alpha hydroxy acids, malic acid and citric acid which improve your skin tone
Improves skin tone
If you have dry and itchy skin, hibiscus can work wonders
Hydrates skin
Saponins present in hibiscus cleanses skin pores deeply
Cleanses skin pores
Tightens open skin pores
Astringent properties of hibiscus tighten your open skin pores
Prevents acne
It contains acid which acts as chemical exfoliators. This prevents and clear acne from your skin
A sticky content called mucilage in hibiscus moisturize the skin and makes it soft
Moisturize skin
The anti-inflammatory contents present in hibiscus heal itchiness and redness
Controls inflammation
Heals wounds
It heals wounds faster by increasing the production of fibronectin protein in your skin
An antioxidant called myricetin present in hibiscus helps reduce the collagen of your skin
Protects skin collagen
