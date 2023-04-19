APRIL 19, 2023
Benefits Of Homemade Lemon Face Packs
Image- Pexels
Egg whites are known to tone your skin by removing excess oil and dirt. Egg whites also help shrink pores. Also, lemon juice is infamous for altering your face's pH balance, adding egg white will help balance that and not irritate your skin
Egg whites and lemon juice face pack
Image- Pexels
Steam your face before applying the mixture of lemon and honey
Lemon juice and honey face pack
Papaya is known for reducing melanin production. It contains vitamin A which helps restore damaged skin because of an enzyme called papain. Papaya can help you fight the signs of aging by enhancing skin elasticity
Image- Pexels
Papaya peel and lemon juice face pack
The zinc in gram flour helps fight infections that can cause acne. Mixing gram flour with rosewater is a good idea as rosewater is an amazing antibacterial. Rosewater can also reduce redness and has anti-inflammatory properties
Image- Pexels
Lemon, gram flour, and rosewater face pack
Image- Pexels
Milk powder, yogurt, and lemon face pack
Milk powder is rich in lactic acid, making it a great cleanser. Yogurt mixed with milk powder can remove blemishes and dark spots. This concoction is great for any pigmentation that you might have
Olive oil is packed with antioxidants that help repair damaged cells, while lemon juice has skin-tightening properties
Image- Pexels
Olive oil and lemon juice face pack
This pack is a perfect way to soothe your skin after a beach vacation. Aloe vera is a popular remedy for sunburnt skin. Aloe vera also softens skin and heals wounds. Hence mixing aloe vera with lemon juice can do wonders for your skin
Image- Pexels
Lemon and Aloe vera face pack
It reduces dark spots and works on pigmentation. Chamomile tea can also reduce puffy eyes and tighten pores. Oatmeal, on the other hand, restores moisture preventing the skin from looking dull
Image- Pexels
Chamomile tea, oatmeal, honey, and lemon juice face pack
Banana is a good ingredient when it comes to fighting wrinkles and signs of aging. Banana peel is rich in silica that boosts collagen production. It also has phenolics which are known for their antibacterial properties
Image- Pexels
Banana, Honey, and lemon juice face pack
Coffee is known for its healing properties. It is well known to reduce eczema drastically. Coffee mixed with lemon can remove tan. It also gives a very mild bleaching effect that boosts cell generation. Coffee is a rich source of Vitamin B3 that prevents your skin from skin cancer
Image- Pexels
Coffee and lemon face pack
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.