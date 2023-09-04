Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 04, 2023

Benefits of hot oil champi

Heat up, relax, glow on! Indulge in the bliss of hot oil massage! From tension to relaxed tresses!

Pamper those tresses 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Oiling provides your scalp, roots and hair shaft with the nutrition that they require to remain healthy

It's essential 

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

A good old champi every week can work wonders for your strands

Nothing beats a hot oil champi 

Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram

Here's the perfect guide which tells you the exact benefits of hot oil champi 

Guide 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Aids in hair growth

Image: Deepak Das Instagram

It stimulates your hair follicles, which improves blood flow to your hair follicles resulting in hair growth

Massaging the scalp directly applies force to dermal papilla cells, improving hair thickness

Promotes hair thickness

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram 

Dandruff stems from dry scalp. Hot oil massage treats dryness and clears dead skin cells

Removes Dandruff

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

Beat split ends with a hot oil massage. Apply warm oil and massage from scalp to tips for smoother results

Treats split ends

Image: Pexels 

Indulging in a hot oil treatment helps in delivering intense moisture to your scalp to increase hair strength and preventing flakiness 

Moisturises your scalp 

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

A wonderful hot oil treatment, done once a week should give you a gorgeous and shiny mane

Say hello to beautiful locks

Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

