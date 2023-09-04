Heading 3
Benefits of hot oil champi
Heat up, relax, glow on! Indulge in the bliss of hot oil massage! From tension to relaxed tresses!
Pamper those tresses
Oiling provides your scalp, roots and hair shaft with the nutrition that they require to remain healthy
It's essential
A good old champi every week can work wonders for your strands
Nothing beats a hot oil champi
Here's the perfect guide which tells you the exact benefits of hot oil champi
Guide
Aids in hair growth
It stimulates your hair follicles, which improves blood flow to your hair follicles resulting in hair growth
Massaging the scalp directly applies force to dermal papilla cells, improving hair thickness
Promotes hair thickness
Dandruff stems from dry scalp. Hot oil massage treats dryness and clears dead skin cells
Removes Dandruff
Beat split ends with a hot oil massage. Apply warm oil and massage from scalp to tips for smoother results
Treats split ends
Indulging in a hot oil treatment helps in delivering intense moisture to your scalp to increase hair strength and preventing flakiness
Moisturises your scalp
A wonderful hot oil treatment, done once a week should give you a gorgeous and shiny mane
Say hello to beautiful locks
