Shruti Mehta
AUGUST 14, 2023
Benefits of Jackfruit
This spiky fruit has a yellow or green exterior. The pulp of this fruit is delicious and has a consistency between a pineapple and a banana
Texture
Do you know this fruit has high vitamin content than avocados, apricots, or bananas? It is a powerhouse of Vitamin C
Vitamins
Jackfruit receives its yellow color because of carotenoids which are high in vitamin A. Carotenoids are antioxidants. Its level might increase as the fruit ripens
Antioxidants
The fiber in this fruit regularizes the bowel movement while making you feel fuller for longer time spans
Constipation
Ulcers
Ulcer is the medical term for the sores that develop in the stomach! The natural chemicals of this fruit can effectively prevent them
Diabetes
The human body takes longer to digest a jackfruit! This does not cause an immediate sugar hike which occurs while consuming other fruits
Are you looking for foods that can lower blood pressure levels? The potassium in this fruit can help with the same
Blood Pressure
The vitamin C in this fruit might prevent the skin from sun damage. But this is not enough! You need physical barriers and sunblock for total protection
Skin Protection
Cancer
The phytonutrients in this fruit can fight to prevent the production of cancer cells remove and fight it
Caution
A jackfruit allergy is rare. But you might experience an itchy mouth or swollen lips if you are allergic to this fruit
This information in this web story is sourced from WebMD. It is medically reviewed by Christine Mikstas
