Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

AUGUST 14, 2023

Benefits of Jackfruit 

This spiky fruit has a yellow or green exterior. The pulp of this fruit is delicious and has a consistency between a pineapple and a banana 

Texture

Do you know this fruit has high vitamin content than avocados, apricots, or bananas? It is a powerhouse of Vitamin C 

Vitamins 

Jackfruit receives its yellow color because of carotenoids which are high in vitamin A. Carotenoids are antioxidants. Its level might increase as the fruit ripens 

Antioxidants 

The fiber in this fruit regularizes the bowel movement while making you feel fuller for longer time spans 

Constipation

 Ulcers 

Ulcer is the medical term for the sores that develop in the stomach! The natural chemicals of this fruit can effectively prevent them 

Diabetes 

The human body takes longer to digest a jackfruit! This does not cause an immediate sugar hike which occurs while consuming other fruits 

Are you looking for foods that can lower blood pressure levels? The potassium in this fruit can help with the same

Blood Pressure

The vitamin C in this fruit might prevent the skin from sun damage. But this is not enough! You need physical barriers and sunblock for total protection

Skin Protection 

Cancer

The phytonutrients in this fruit can fight to prevent the production of cancer cells remove and fight it 

Caution 

A jackfruit allergy is rare. But you might experience an itchy mouth or swollen lips if you are allergic to this fruit 

 Credits 

This information in this web story is sourced from WebMD. It is medically reviewed by Christine Mikstas

