Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JUly 08, 2023

Benefits of Jade roller 

Jade roller is not a new concept in the skincare world. If fact, the Chinese have been using this since the 7th century

Ancient tradition 

These rollers are generally dual-ended with two jade stones. The bigger stone can be used on the face and neck, while the smaller stone can focus on the delicate area around the under eyes 

Dual-ended 

If handled with care, these rollers can last for a really long time! But be careful of the quality of jade rollers. Fake jade stones are damaged quickly within a short span of use 

Longevity 

Good quality jade rollers are made up of jade stones and have no other added chemicals that can harm or irritate the skin 

Chemical free 

Soothes the skin 

This roller is cool to touch and depuffs the face. It does not tug the skin as the fingers do and keeps any irritation at the bay 

Smoothens the skin 

It is human to show expressions on the face. But the portrayal of expressions causes tension in the facial muscles. Jade roller relaxes these muscles 

This roller acts like a soothing massager which increases the blood circulation of the face and makes the skin glowy

Increases blood circulation 

You can gain the benefits of your skincare products when they are absorbed well into your skin. Jade roller enhances the absorption of the products 

Better absorption 

Boosts skin elasticity 

This roller improves the elasticity of the skin, thus reducing the appearance of wrinkles and giving it an anti-aging effect 

Jade roller enhances lymphatic drainage via the lymphatic nodes if used in a correct manner. It is generally used in an upward and outside motion 

Stimulates lymphatic drainage 

