Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUly 08, 2023
Benefits of Jade roller
Jade roller is not a new concept in the skincare world. If fact, the Chinese have been using this since the 7th century
Ancient tradition
Images: Pexels
These rollers are generally dual-ended with two jade stones. The bigger stone can be used on the face and neck, while the smaller stone can focus on the delicate area around the under eyes
Images: Pexels
Dual-ended
If handled with care, these rollers can last for a really long time! But be careful of the quality of jade rollers. Fake jade stones are damaged quickly within a short span of use
Longevity
Images: Pexels
Good quality jade rollers are made up of jade stones and have no other added chemicals that can harm or irritate the skin
Chemical free
Images: Pexels
Soothes the skin
Images: Pexels
This roller is cool to touch and depuffs the face. It does not tug the skin as the fingers do and keeps any irritation at the bay
Images: Pexels
Smoothens the skin
It is human to show expressions on the face. But the portrayal of expressions causes tension in the facial muscles. Jade roller relaxes these muscles
This roller acts like a soothing massager which increases the blood circulation of the face and makes the skin glowy
Increases blood circulation
Images: Pexels
You can gain the benefits of your skincare products when they are absorbed well into your skin. Jade roller enhances the absorption of the products
Better absorption
Images: Pexels
Boosts skin elasticity
Images: Pexels
This roller improves the elasticity of the skin, thus reducing the appearance of wrinkles and giving it an anti-aging effect
Images: Pexels
Jade roller enhances lymphatic drainage via the lymphatic nodes if used in a correct manner. It is generally used in an upward and outside motion
Stimulates lymphatic drainage
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.