Kankana Das

Lifestyle

AUGUST 13, 2023

Benefits of Jeera water

Images: Pexels

Drinking jeera water regularly promotes a healthy digestive system. This helps to break down complex nutrients like proteins, fat and sugar to keep the body healthy

Improves digestion

One teaspoon of jeera seeds contains about seven calories

Images: Pexels

Low in calories

Jeera or cumin increases body metabolism and promotes fat burning, making the body fit

Images: Pexels

Increases Metabolism & Fat burning

Jeera water has anti-carcinogenic properties which reduces the risk of a variety of cancers 

Image: Fazeeela's Instagram 

Reduces Risk of Cancer

Keeps Inflammation

Image: Punjab Grill India's Instagram 

The struggle for weight loss is a long one. However, these fantastic jeera water benefits make it an ultimate weight loss drink

Image: Shipra Goel's Instagram 

Hydrates the body

Jeera water keeps our body hydrated. The water content also helps to flush out toxins from the body

Jeera water increases insulin sensitivity. It controls blood sugar level and helps in the management of type 2 diabetes mellitus

Management of Diabetes Mellitus

Image: Shreyas Retreat's Instagram

Jeera water helps to reduce blood pressure and cholesterol levels which keeps the heart protected from various disorders

Good for heart

Image: Spicewalla Spices's Instagram 

Relieves Acidity

Image: Hambarë Store's Instagram

Jeera water is effective in reducing and preventing acidity and its symptoms like heartburn, pain, nausea, bloating, constipation 

Image: ZenFitGourmet Ceylan's Instagram 

Jeera water contains antioxidants and also detoxes the body leading to healthy and glowing skin 

Good for skin

