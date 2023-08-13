Heading 3
Kankana Das
Lifestyle
AUGUST 13, 2023
Benefits of Jeera water
Images: Pexels
Drinking jeera water regularly promotes a healthy digestive system. This helps to break down complex nutrients like proteins, fat and sugar to keep the body healthy
Improves digestion
One teaspoon of jeera seeds contains about seven calories
Images: Pexels
Low in calories
Jeera or cumin increases body metabolism and promotes fat burning, making the body fit
Images: Pexels
Increases Metabolism & Fat burning
Jeera water has anti-carcinogenic properties which reduces the risk of a variety of cancers
Image: Fazeeela's Instagram
Reduces Risk of Cancer
Keeps Inflammation
Image: Punjab Grill India's Instagram
The struggle for weight loss is a long one. However, these fantastic jeera water benefits make it an ultimate weight loss drink
Image: Shipra Goel's Instagram
Hydrates the body
Jeera water keeps our body hydrated. The water content also helps to flush out toxins from the body
Jeera water increases insulin sensitivity. It controls blood sugar level and helps in the management of type 2 diabetes mellitus
Management of Diabetes Mellitus
Image: Shreyas Retreat's Instagram
Jeera water helps to reduce blood pressure and cholesterol levels which keeps the heart protected from various disorders
Good for heart
Image: Spicewalla Spices's Instagram
Relieves Acidity
Image: Hambarë Store's Instagram
Jeera water is effective in reducing and preventing acidity and its symptoms like heartburn, pain, nausea, bloating, constipation
Image: ZenFitGourmet Ceylan's Instagram
Jeera water contains antioxidants and also detoxes the body leading to healthy and glowing skin
Good for skin
