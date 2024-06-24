Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 24, 2024
10 Ways To Remove Makeup Effectively
Start with a cleansing oil to break down makeup, especially waterproof products. Massage the oil onto dry skin, then rinse with water
Use a Cleansing Oil
Image Source: Freepik
Soak a cotton pad with micellar water and gently wipe over your face. Micelles attract dirt and makeup, leaving your skin clean
Micellar Water
Image Source: Freepik
Use makeup remover wipes for quick and easy removal. They're great for travel but follow up with a deeper cleanse
Makeup Remover Wipes
Image Source: Freepik
Combine an oil-based cleanser with a water-based one. First, use the oil cleanser, then follow with a gentle foam or gel cleanser
Double Cleansing
Image Source: Freepik
Apply a cleansing balm to dissolve makeup. Massage it into your skin, then emulsify with water and rinse off
Image Source: Freepik
Cleansing Balm
Apply cold cream to your face and massage it in. Wipe it off with a warm, damp cloth to remove makeup and moisturize your skin
Cold Cream
Image Source: Freepik
Use a dedicated eye makeup remover for stubborn mascara and eyeliner. Apply it to a cotton pad and gently press on the eyes before wiping away
Eye Makeup Remover
Image Source: Freepik
Use coconut oil as a natural makeup remover. Rub a small amount between your hands and massage onto your face, then wipe off with a warm cloth
Coconut Oil
Image Source: Freepik
Aloe Vera Gel
Image Source: Freepik
Apply aloe vera gel to a cotton pad and gently Wipe your face with it soothing and effective for removing makeup
Use olive oil to remove makeup naturally. Massage a small amount onto your face to dissolve makeup, then wipe off with a warm, damp cloth
Olive Oil
Image Source: Freepik
