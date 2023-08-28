Heading 3

AUGUST 28, 2023

Benefits of kissing

Beyond the butterflies, there's a whole world of benefits that come with locking lips

Kissing is one of the most primal ways of expressing our affection for others

Read on to find out strange yet fascinating benefits of kissing

Kissing can help you tone your face and tighten face muscles

Kissing can help you burn 26 to 30 calories 

Image: Pexels 

Kissing can help you reduce stress and anxiety

Kissing can help you lower your cholesterol levels 

Kissing can help you feel orgasm due to nerve endings in our lips 

Kissing helps to dilate your blood vessels, which may help lower your blood pressure 

Seriously! What better reason do you need than this? Just go and kiss and kiss some more!

