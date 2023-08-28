Heading 3
Benefits of kissing
Beyond the butterflies, there's a whole world of benefits that come with locking lips
Lip lock
Kissing is one of the most primal ways of expressing our affection for others
Affection
Read on to find out strange yet fascinating benefits of kissing
Read it out
Kissing can help you tone your face and tighten face muscles
#1
#2
Kissing can help you burn 26 to 30 calories
#3
Kissing can help you reduce stress and anxiety
Kissing can help you lower your cholesterol levels
#4
Kissing can help you feel orgasm due to nerve endings in our lips
#5
#6
Kissing helps to dilate your blood vessels, which may help lower your blood pressure
Seriously! What better reason do you need than this? Just go and kiss and kiss some more!
Lots of kisses
