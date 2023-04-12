Heading 3

 Arpita Sarkar

Beauty

APRIL 12, 2023

Benefits Of Korean Skincare

Image- Pexels

Because of its inventive and efficient products, unique ingredients, and emphasis on skincare, K-beauty has significantly increased its popularity across the globe

What makes K-beauty so popular?

Image- Pexels

Like any other industry, K-beauty is also constantly evolving and it’s important to stay up-to-date with the latest developments and innovations to reap the benefits

K-beauty trends 

Glass skin aims for an intensely moisturized skin that gives off an almost transparent complexion and a very youthful, lit-from-within glow

Image- Pexels

Glass skin

The benefit of double cleansing is that the first cleanser will break down any makeup, remove dirt and excess oils from the day and clean your skin. The second cleanser will address your particular skin type or concern and should have ingredients to hydrate, smooth or exfoliate and treat acne

Image- Pexels

Double cleansing

Image- Pexels

Sheet masks

Sheet masks effectively soothe and hydrate the skin

Snail Mucin is a relatively new skin-care ingredient. Its purported benefits include moisturizing the skin, fighting signs of premature skin aging, healing wounds, and potentially helping treat skin cancer

Image- Pexels

Snail Mucin 

It helps prevent sunburn, skin cancer and premature aging

Image- Pexels

Sun protection 

Apart from these, Korean skincare has other benefits too. Check out 

Image- Pexels

Other benefits 

Korean skincare effectively prevents skin from hyperpigmentation 

Image- Pexels

Prevents hyperpigmentation

Compounds like glycolic acid and allantoin improve skin texture and tone

Image- Pexels

Skin cell regeneration 

