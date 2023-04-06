APRIL 06, 2023
Benefits of lemon water
Lemon water is a refreshing and hydrating beverage that can help to quench thirst and maintain hydration levels in the body
Hydration
Lemon water is a good source of vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant that can help to support the immune system and protect the body against free radicals
Immune system support
Lemon water can help to stimulate digestion and relieve bloating, constipation, and other digestive issues
Digestive health
Lemon water can help to flush toxins and waste products out of the body, promoting overall detoxification
Detoxification
Skin health
Lemon water can help to improve skin health by providing antioxidants and vitamins that can help to reduce inflammation and prevent damage from UV radiation
Lemon water can be a low-calorie beverage that can help to promote weight loss by increasing satiety and reducing the consumption of sugary drinks
Weight loss
Lemon water can help to boost energy levels by providing a source of hydration and natural electrolytes
Energy boost
Although lemon is an acidic fruit, it has an alkalizing effect on the body and can help to balance pH levels
Alkalizing
Lemon water can help to prevent the formation of kidney stones by increasing urine output and preventing the buildup of calcium oxalate
Kidney stone prevention
Lemon water can help to freshen breath and prevent bad odours in the mouth by neutralising bacteria and stimulating saliva production
Breath freshening
