APRIL 06, 2023

Benefits of lemon water

Lemon water is a refreshing and hydrating beverage that can help to quench thirst and maintain hydration levels in the body

Hydration

Lemon water is a good source of vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant that can help to support the immune system and protect the body against free radicals 

Immune system support

Lemon water can help to stimulate digestion and relieve bloating, constipation, and other digestive issues 

Digestive health

Lemon water can help to flush toxins and waste products out of the body, promoting overall detoxification

Detoxification

Skin health

Lemon water can help to improve skin health by providing antioxidants and vitamins that can help to reduce inflammation and prevent damage from UV radiation

Lemon water can be a low-calorie beverage that can help to promote weight loss by increasing satiety and reducing the consumption of sugary drinks

Weight loss

Lemon water can help to boost energy levels by providing a source of hydration and natural electrolytes

Energy boost

Although lemon is an acidic fruit, it has an alkalizing effect on the body and can help to balance pH levels

Alkalizing

Lemon water can help to prevent the formation of kidney stones by increasing urine output and preventing the buildup of calcium oxalate

Kidney stone prevention

Lemon water can help to freshen breath and prevent bad odours in the mouth by neutralising bacteria and stimulating saliva production

Breath freshening

