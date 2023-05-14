Heading 3

MAY 14, 2023

Benefits of Lettuce For Health And Skin 

Image : Pexels

According to the National Library Of Medicine US, there are amazing benefits of lettuce for your health and skin. Check out 

Benefits of lettuce 

Lettuce leaves are packed with vitamin C which may help in reducing arterial stiffness and treating cardiovascular diseases 

Image : Pexels

Boosts your heart health 

According to an Iranian study, lettuce belongs to the Compositae family. The seeds of this plant have been used for providing relief from inflammation and bones pain

Image : Pexels

Helps fight inflammation 

Image : Pexels

Improves brain health 

According to research, the extracts found in lettuce play a pivotal role in regulating glucose deprivation in your body and preventing neuronal death

Since lettuce is packed with rich nutrients, vitamins, and minerals; one amazing benefit of lettuce is that it may help boost immunity

Image : Pexels

Boosts your immunity 

Studies state that Lettuce contains elements like zeaxanthin, which is an antioxidant that may improve your vision

Image : Pexels

Boosts your vision 

Lettuce contains polyphenols that may have anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties which may be beneficial for your skin

Image : Pexels

Improves your skin health 

Experience and anecdotal evidence state that drinking lettuce juice regularly might be beneficial for your hair

Image : Pexels

Stimulates hair growth 

Lettuce leaves are rich in nutrients like vitamin A which may be beneficial for your skin health

Image : Pexels

Revitalizes your skin 

The green leaves of lettuce are enriched with potassium or vitamin K which might have a positive impact on your blood pressure and flow

Image : Pexels

Regulates blood pressure levels 

