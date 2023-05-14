MAY 14, 2023
Benefits of Lettuce For Health And Skin
According to the National Library Of Medicine US, there are amazing benefits of lettuce for your health and skin. Check out
Benefits of lettuce
Lettuce leaves are packed with vitamin C which may help in reducing arterial stiffness and treating cardiovascular diseases
Boosts your heart health
According to an Iranian study, lettuce belongs to the Compositae family. The seeds of this plant have been used for providing relief from inflammation and bones pain
Helps fight inflammation
Improves brain health
According to research, the extracts found in lettuce play a pivotal role in regulating glucose deprivation in your body and preventing neuronal death
Since lettuce is packed with rich nutrients, vitamins, and minerals; one amazing benefit of lettuce is that it may help boost immunity
Boosts your immunity
Studies state that Lettuce contains elements like zeaxanthin, which is an antioxidant that may improve your vision
Boosts your vision
Lettuce contains polyphenols that may have anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties which may be beneficial for your skin
Improves your skin health
Experience and anecdotal evidence state that drinking lettuce juice regularly might be beneficial for your hair
Stimulates hair growth
Lettuce leaves are rich in nutrients like vitamin A which may be beneficial for your skin health
Revitalizes your skin
The green leaves of lettuce are enriched with potassium or vitamin K which might have a positive impact on your blood pressure and flow
Regulates blood pressure levels
