Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JULY 28, 2023

Benefits of litchi 

Litchi is a powerhouse of nutrients. But the topical application of litchi helps prevent the signs of aging 

Anti-aging effects 

Litchi juice mixed with some aloe vera gel can promote hair growth and give some shine to the hair 

 Hair health 

Are you looking for foods to prevent cancer? This fruit should be your pick 

Anticancer effects 

The water content in litchi is soothing for the stomach, thus aiding with constipation issues

Boosts digestion

Eye health 

Consume this delicious fruit to avoid cataracts development and to enhance your vision 

 Weight loss 

Are you looking for some low-calorie snacks? Include litchi in your diet 

Iron, copper, manganese, magnesium, folate, and other vitamins help to regulate blood circulation in the body 

Blood circulation 

Do you feel too tired in the mornings? Eat litchi to kickstart your day with some instant energy 

Instant energy

Stress relief 

In today’s day and age, stress is not uncommon. But it is reported that regular consumption of this fruit is associated with stress relief 

It might sound weird, but eating litchis might increase the sexual drive of an individual 

Enhances libido 

