JUNE 04, 2023
Benefits of Masoor Dal For Glowing Skin
Masoor dal or lentil is one of the essential ingredients you can apply to your face to get glowing skin. Let’s check out its benefits
Masoor dal for skin
Image- Pexels
Masoor dal is rich in vitamins, minerals, and nutrients which make an excellent skin cleanser
Skin cleanser
Image- Pexels
Masoor dal removes blackheads from the skin by being a natural exfoliator
Natural exfoliator
Image- Pexels
Masoor dal has a natural bleaching agent which helps brighten the skin
Brightens skin
Image- Pexels
Because of its nutrients, it minimizes wrinkles as well as premature aging of skin
Minimizes wrinkles
Image- Pexels
Masoor dal is very effective in removing tan
Removes tan
Image- Pexels
As masoor dal is rich in nutrients,
it boosts the immune system
Boosts immune system
Image- Pexels
Mixing masoor dal with turmeric and honey can help fade dark spots from the skin
Fades dark spots
Image- Pexels
Masoor dal face packs nourish skin and retain its glow
Nourishes your skin
Image- Pexels
Nutrients present in masoor dal keep your skin hydrated
Keeps your skin hydrated
Image- Pexels
