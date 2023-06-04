Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Beauty

JUNE 04, 2023

Benefits of Masoor Dal For Glowing Skin

Masoor dal or lentil is one of the essential ingredients you can apply to your face to get glowing skin. Let’s check out its benefits

Masoor dal for skin

Masoor dal is rich in vitamins, minerals, and nutrients which make an excellent skin cleanser

Skin cleanser

Masoor dal removes blackheads from the skin by being a natural exfoliator

Natural exfoliator

Masoor dal has a natural bleaching agent which helps brighten the skin

Brightens skin

Because of its nutrients, it minimizes wrinkles as well as premature aging of skin

Minimizes wrinkles

Masoor dal is very effective in removing tan

Removes tan

As masoor dal is rich in nutrients,
it boosts the immune system

Boosts immune system

Mixing masoor dal with turmeric and honey can help fade dark spots from the skin

Fades dark spots

Masoor dal face packs nourish skin and retain its glow

Nourishes your skin

Nutrients present in masoor dal keep your skin hydrated

Keeps your skin hydrated

