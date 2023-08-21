Heading 3
Benefits of matcha for skin
Matcha is made from a fine green tea powder made from whole-leaf green tea leaves. It is packed with many health benefits
Matcha
Matcha is becoming increasingly popular in the skincare world these days
Skincare
It contains anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anti-carcinogenixc properties
Safe for any skincare routine
It contains detoxifying, antimicrobal and cleansing properties which can be beneficial for people with oily skin
Detoxifies skin
Brightens skin
It can help revitalize your skin if it lacks brightness
Aging skin
Match may help slow down the skin aging process. It helps stimulate natural collagen and elastic productions
Matcha contains antioxidants that help protect the skin from UV rays, sunburn damage and pollution
Protection against UV rays
It contains a high number of antioxidants that help promote hair growth
Combats hair loss
Matcha for melasma
Studies show that matcha green tea could be used in formulations to help fade away stubborn dark spots and prevent hyperpigmentation
Matcha contains polyphenol compounds that help calm down psoriasis
Help calm psoriasis
