Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 21, 2023

Benefits of matcha for skin

Image: Pexels

Matcha is made from a fine green tea powder made from whole-leaf green tea leaves. It is packed with many health benefits

Matcha

Matcha is becoming increasingly popular in the skincare world these days

Image: Pexels

Skincare

It contains anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anti-carcinogenixc properties

Image: Pexels

Safe for any skincare routine

It contains detoxifying, antimicrobal and cleansing properties which can be beneficial for people with oily skin

Image: Pexels

Detoxifies skin

Brightens skin

Image: Pexels

It can help revitalize your skin if it lacks brightness

Image: Pexels 

Aging skin

Match may help slow down the skin aging process. It helps stimulate natural collagen and elastic productions

Matcha contains antioxidants that help protect the skin from UV rays, sunburn damage and pollution

Protection against UV rays

Image: Pexels 

It contains a high number of antioxidants that help promote hair growth

Combats hair loss

Image: Pexels

Matcha for melasma

Image: Pexels

Studies show that matcha green tea could be used in formulations to help fade away stubborn dark spots and prevent hyperpigmentation

Image: Pexels 

Matcha contains polyphenol compounds that help calm down psoriasis

Help calm psoriasis

Image: Pexels 

Matcha.com

Information source

