Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 21, 2023

Benefits of milk for skin and hair 

Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

Milk has lactic acid, which in turn helps to reduce wrinkles and smooths out the skin, and makes it glow

Fights aging

Regularly applying a mixture made of milk and honey to the skin can help fade dark spots caused due to acne

Image: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

For dark spots

Milk acts as a great exfoliator as the lactic acid present in the milk helps to gently exfoliate the skin

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Exfoliates the skin

To exfoliate your skin, mix gram flour with milk and form a smooth consistency.

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram

DIY mask

Next step

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram

Gently rub the mixture on your face. Keep it for 20 minutes before washing it off with water.

Image: Pexels 

Moisturiser

Moisturize by dipping a cotton ball in a bowl of raw milk and placing it on your face

Press it gently against the skin and let it dry for 15-20 minutes. Next, wash your face with cold water

Next step

Image: Pexels 

Milk can help you get a straighter, shinier mane. Spray milk on your hair and rinse it well with shampoo after an hour

Straightens hair

Image: Hina Khan's Instagram

For the lustrous mane

Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

To get shiny, healthy-looking locks make a mixture of banana and milk by blending them in a grinder. Leave the mixture on the hair for half an hour and rinse with shampoo

Image: Pexels 

While the idea of drenching your skin and hair in milk rather than drinking it up, might look absurd, it works wonders!

It works 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here