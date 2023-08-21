Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 21, 2023
Benefits of milk for skin and hair
Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
Milk has lactic acid, which in turn helps to reduce wrinkles and smooths out the skin, and makes it glow
Fights aging
Regularly applying a mixture made of milk and honey to the skin can help fade dark spots caused due to acne
Image: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram
For dark spots
Milk acts as a great exfoliator as the lactic acid present in the milk helps to gently exfoliate the skin
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Exfoliates the skin
To exfoliate your skin, mix gram flour with milk and form a smooth consistency.
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram
DIY mask
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram
Gently rub the mixture on your face. Keep it for 20 minutes before washing it off with water.
Image: Pexels
Moisturiser
Moisturize by dipping a cotton ball in a bowl of raw milk and placing it on your face
Press it gently against the skin and let it dry for 15-20 minutes. Next, wash your face with cold water
Image: Pexels
Milk can help you get a straighter, shinier mane. Spray milk on your hair and rinse it well with shampoo after an hour
Straightens hair
Image: Hina Khan's Instagram
For the lustrous mane
Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
To get shiny, healthy-looking locks make a mixture of banana and milk by blending them in a grinder. Leave the mixture on the hair for half an hour and rinse with shampoo
Image: Pexels
While the idea of drenching your skin and hair in milk rather than drinking it up, might look absurd, it works wonders!
It works
