Arpita Sarkar

mAY 29, 2023

Benefits of Multani Mitti
For Clear Skin

It's a clay-like substance full of minerals

What is Multani mitti?

According to research, Multani mitti has amazing benefits for glowing skin

Benefits of Multani mitti

Multani mitti contains mattifying properties which reduce oil from your skin

Reduces skin oil

It is effective in treating acne

Fights acne

It balances the skin tone by removing dead skin cells

Balances skin tone

Multani mitti helps fight dark circles and pigmentation

Reduces pigmentation

Multani mitti can be used in multiple ways. Check out

How to use Multani mitti?

Multani mitti is great when it is used as a face pack mixed with other beauty ingredients

Face pack

It contains oil-absorbing properties which help treat spots on the skin

Spot treatment

Multani mitti mixed with orange peel powder is effective for brighter skin 

Exfoliant

