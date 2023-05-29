mAY 29, 2023
Benefits of Multani Mitti
For Clear Skin
It's a clay-like substance full of minerals
What is Multani mitti?
According to research, Multani mitti has amazing benefits for glowing skin
Benefits of Multani mitti
Multani mitti contains mattifying properties which reduce oil from your skin
Reduces skin oil
It is effective in treating acne
Fights acne
It balances the skin tone by removing dead skin cells
Balances skin tone
Multani mitti helps fight dark circles and pigmentation
Reduces pigmentation
Multani mitti can be used in multiple ways. Check out
How to use Multani mitti?
Multani mitti is great when it is used as a face pack mixed with other beauty ingredients
Face pack
It contains oil-absorbing properties which help treat spots on the skin
Spot treatment
Multani mitti mixed with orange peel powder is effective for brighter skin
Exfoliant
