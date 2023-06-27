Heading 3
Benefits of music on our health
Music helps boost the brain’s production of dopamine. High levels of dopamine help ease out feelings of anxiety and depression
Elevates your mood
Studies show that blood flows more easily when music is being played. It can lower blood pressure, and reduce heart rate
Improves heart health
By reducing stress levels and providing a stimulus to the pain levels, music therapy can help with pain management
Manages pain
Listening to music or workout tracks can boost your physical performance and increase endurance during an intense exercise routine
Increases workout endurance
Helps improve memory
Music positively affects our ability to memorize. This is because music’s repetitive nature helps our brains form patterns that improve memories
Helps reduce stress
Listening to music regularly can help relieve chronic stress. It also helps regulate cortisol levels which can make you feel more grounded
Stress hormones can negatively affect our immunity. Listening to music helps avoid stress which in turn helps boost the immunity
Boosts your immune system
Listening to classical music before bed can help you sleep better. Music can be used to manage insomnia and improve your sleep schedule
Helps improve sleep quality
Boosts your creativity
Creativity is one of the greatest assets for a human. Listening to happy, uplifting music can enhance your creativity
Listening to music stimulates all of the brain’s different regions. It also strengthens connections between different parts of the brain
Stimulates most areas of the brain
