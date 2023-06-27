Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JUNE 27, 2023

Benefits of music on our health

Music helps boost the brain’s production of dopamine. High levels of dopamine help ease out feelings of anxiety and depression

Elevates your mood

Studies show that blood flows more easily when music is being played. It can lower blood pressure, and reduce heart rate

Improves heart health

By reducing stress levels and providing a stimulus to the pain levels, music therapy can help with pain management

Manages pain

Listening to music or workout tracks can boost your physical performance and increase endurance during an intense exercise routine

Increases workout endurance

Helps improve memory

Music positively affects our ability to memorize. This is because music’s repetitive nature helps our brains form patterns that improve memories

Helps reduce stress

Listening to music regularly can help relieve chronic stress. It also helps regulate cortisol levels which can make you feel more grounded

Stress hormones can negatively affect our immunity. Listening to music helps avoid stress which in turn helps boost the immunity

Boosts your immune system

Listening to classical music before bed can help you sleep better. Music can be used to manage insomnia and improve your sleep schedule

Helps improve sleep quality

Boosts your creativity

Creativity is one of the greatest assets for a human. Listening to happy, uplifting music can enhance your creativity

Listening to music stimulates all of the brain’s different regions. It also strengthens connections between different parts of the brain

Stimulates most areas of the brain

