Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 05, 2024
Benefits of Neem Oil for Skin
Neem oil's antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties help treat and prevent acne
Anti-Acne Properties
Image: Freepik
Rich in fatty acids, neem oil deeply hydrates and nourishes dry, flaky skin
Moisturizes Dry Skin
Image: Freepik
Promotes healing, reducing the appearance of scars, dark spots, and blemishes
Reduces Scars and Marks
Image: Freepik
Antioxidants in neem oil combat signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines
Anti-Aging Effects
Image: Freepik
Neem oil's anti-inflammatory properties soothe irritated and inflamed skin conditions
Soothes Irritated Skin
Image: Freepik
Helps alleviate symptoms of eczema and psoriasis by moisturizing and reducing inflammation
Image: Freepik
Treats Eczema and Psoriasis
Neem oil's antifungal properties effectively treat fungal skin infections
Fights Fungal Infections
Image: Freepik
Regulates oil production, making it beneficial for oily and acne-prone skin
Controls Sebum Production
Image: Freepik
Speeds up the healing of minor cuts, burns, and abrasions
Heals Minor Wounds
Image: Freepik
Acts as a natural insect repellent, protecting skin from bites and infections
Natural Insect Repellent
Image: Freepik
