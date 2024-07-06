Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 05, 2024

Benefits of Neem Oil for Skin

Neem oil's antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties help treat and prevent acne

Anti-Acne Properties

Image: Freepik

Rich in fatty acids, neem oil deeply hydrates and nourishes dry, flaky skin

Moisturizes Dry Skin

Image: Freepik

Promotes healing, reducing the appearance of scars, dark spots, and blemishes

Reduces Scars and Marks

Image: Freepik

Antioxidants in neem oil combat signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines

Anti-Aging Effects

Image: Freepik

Neem oil's anti-inflammatory properties soothe irritated and inflamed skin conditions

Soothes Irritated Skin

Image: Freepik

Helps alleviate symptoms of eczema and psoriasis by moisturizing and reducing inflammation

Image: Freepik

Treats Eczema and Psoriasis

Neem oil's antifungal properties effectively treat fungal skin infections

Fights Fungal Infections

Image: Freepik

Regulates oil production, making it beneficial for oily and acne-prone skin

Controls Sebum Production

Image: Freepik

Speeds up the healing of minor cuts, burns, and abrasions

Heals Minor Wounds

Image: Freepik

Acts as a natural insect repellent, protecting skin from bites and infections

Natural Insect Repellent

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here