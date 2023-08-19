Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 19, 2023
Benefits of Nimbu Pani
Image: Pexels
It helps keep you hydrated during the summer
#1
Consuming Nimbu Pani with honey in the morning helps with weight loss
Image: Pexels
#2
It helps improve Vitamin C in the body as it contains Citric acid
Image: Pexels
#3
Nimbu pani helps flush out all the harmful toxins out of the body
Image: Pexels
#4
#5
Image: Pexels
It is rich in Citric acid and it helps in lightening the skin
Image: Pexels
#6
Mixing nimbu with some water can be used as a face mask that can help reduce acne
It helps reducing the risk of kidney stones
#7
Image: Pexels
It is a good alternative to sugar-sweetened drinks like juice, soda, and energy drinks
#8
Image: Pexels
#9
Image: Pexels
Lemon water before meals can promote and improve digestion
Image: Pexels
It strengthens the immune system as it is rich in vitamins, calcium, iron snd magnesium
#10
Image: Pexels
Healthline
Information source
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.