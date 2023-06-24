Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JUNE 24, 2023

Benefits of Nutmeg 

Nutmeg is full of antibacterial and antifungal properties that makes it a great homemade option to treat acne 

Treats acne 

Image: Pexels

The antibacterial properties of this spice are beneficial in fighting oral infections and dental caries. Thus, it maintains oral health 

Image: Pexels

 Dental Health

It is scientifically proven that nutmeg can reduce anxiety by producing serotonin. But it cannot be replaced with therapy and medications

 Reduces anxiety 

Image:  Pexels

Traditionally, nutmeg oil was used to treat pain. The oil should be applied topically to the affected area 

Pain relief 

Image:  Pexels

 Controls cholesterol levels 

Image:  Pexels

Did you know that nutmeg has the potential to reverse some of the adverse effects caused by high-cholesterol diets? It can also keep the levels under check 

Image:  Pexels

Boosts digestion 

The fibers in this spice assist with bowel movements and it can also treat diarrhea 

Are you looking for an effective solution to treat insomnia? Add grated nutmeg to warm milk and see the results 

Targets insomnia 

Image:  Pexels

Nutmeg is enriched with several essential oils which help in lowering high blood pressure levels 

 Lowers High blood pressure

Image:  Pexels

 Assists diabetic treatment 

Image:  Pexels

This spice is rich in antioxidants! Thus, it can reduce blood glucose levels naturally and be of great aid 

Image:  Pexels

Nutmeg, if consumed regularly, can prevent cancer in the process! But remember less is more. One should not consume more than 5mg of nutmeg daily or it can have some side-effects 

Decreases Cancer Risk 

