JUNE 24, 2023
Benefits of Nutmeg
Nutmeg is full of antibacterial and antifungal properties that makes it a great homemade option to treat acne
Treats acne
Image: Pexels
The antibacterial properties of this spice are beneficial in fighting oral infections and dental caries. Thus, it maintains oral health
Image: Pexels
Dental Health
It is scientifically proven that nutmeg can reduce anxiety by producing serotonin. But it cannot be replaced with therapy and medications
Reduces anxiety
Image: Pexels
Traditionally, nutmeg oil was used to treat pain. The oil should be applied topically to the affected area
Pain relief
Image: Pexels
Controls cholesterol levels
Image: Pexels
Did you know that nutmeg has the potential to reverse some of the adverse effects caused by high-cholesterol diets? It can also keep the levels under check
Image: Pexels
Boosts digestion
The fibers in this spice assist with bowel movements and it can also treat diarrhea
Are you looking for an effective solution to treat insomnia? Add grated nutmeg to warm milk and see the results
Targets insomnia
Image: Pexels
Nutmeg is enriched with several essential oils which help in lowering high blood pressure levels
Lowers High blood pressure
Image: Pexels
Assists diabetic treatment
Image: Pexels
This spice is rich in antioxidants! Thus, it can reduce blood glucose levels naturally and be of great aid
Image: Pexels
Nutmeg, if consumed regularly, can prevent cancer in the process! But remember less is more. One should not consume more than 5mg of nutmeg daily or it can have some side-effects
Decreases Cancer Risk
