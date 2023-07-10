Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JUly 10, 2023

Benefits of oats 

Oats are rich in beta-glucan fiber which helps relieve constipation and helps with regular bowel movements

Helps with digestion 

Oats help people with Type 2 diabetes. It reduces blood sugar levels and maintains blood glucose levels in the body

Good for diabetes 

Oats are rich in many antioxidants which support heart health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases

Good for the heart 

Oats have multiple nutrients which fight off various bacterial and viral infections

Increases immunity 

Oats fill you up with lower calories leading to weight loss and a decrease in appetite

Helps in losing weight 

Oats retain the moisture in the skin and their nutrients help in treating acne

Good for skin 

Oats are rich with many minerals, nutrients, protein, and fiber which is good for pregnant women

Good for pregnant women 

Reduces risk of Colon cancer 

Studies have shown that eating oatmeal, which is high in fiber reduces the risk of colon cancer

Oats have a high amount of carbohydrates and protein, which helps give you the energy to perform day-to-day tasks with ease

Boosts energy 

A bowl of oats before bedtime enhances sleepiness as it contains melatonin, which helps us fall asleep

Improves quality of sleep

