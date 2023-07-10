Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JUly 10, 2023
Benefits of oats
Oats are rich in beta-glucan fiber which helps relieve constipation and helps with regular bowel movements
Helps with digestion
Oats help people with Type 2 diabetes. It reduces blood sugar levels and maintains blood glucose levels in the body
Good for diabetes
Oats are rich in many antioxidants which support heart health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases
Good for the heart
Oats have multiple nutrients which fight off various bacterial and viral infections
Increases immunity
Oats fill you up with lower calories leading to weight loss and a decrease in appetite
Helps in losing weight
Oats retain the moisture in the skin and their nutrients help in treating acne
Good for skin
Oats are rich with many minerals, nutrients, protein, and fiber which is good for pregnant women
Good for pregnant women
Reduces risk of Colon cancer
Studies have shown that eating oatmeal, which is high in fiber reduces the risk of colon cancer
Oats have a high amount of carbohydrates and protein, which helps give you the energy to perform day-to-day tasks with ease
Boosts energy
A bowl of oats before bedtime enhances sleepiness as it contains melatonin, which helps us fall asleep
Improves quality of sleep
