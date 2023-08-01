Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 01, 2023
Benefits of orange peel
Do you know that one can eat the orange peels as well? Some reports prove that they are very nutritious
Fact
Image: Pexels
But, it is advisable to eat them in small quantities to avoid an upset stomach
Image: Pexels
Caution
Orange peel by itself may not seem very appealing. You can thinly slice them and put them in salads or smoothies! They can also be candied
Method
Image: Pexels
The flavonoids and limonene in these peels are known to prevent the growth of cancer cells in the body
Prevents cancer
Image: Pexels
Do you wish to improve your lung health? Include orange peel in your diet regularly
Lung Health
Image: Pexels
Eye Health
Image: Pexels
Orange peels have anti-inflammatory properties which improve vision and fight eye infections
Image: Pexels
Enhaces digestion
Citrus peels have been used since ancient times to cure digestive disorders. The fiber in this peel enhances digestion
These peels are known for reducing blood sugar and cholesterol levels which facilitates better heart health
Heart Health
Image: Pexels
Do you wish to protect your teeth from dental carries and whiten them? Rub orange peel against your teeth for effective results
Dental Health
Image: Pexels
Weight loss
Image: Pexels
The dietary fiber in these peels aid in weight loss. Additionally, oranges are a low-calorie fruit which makes it a great snack
