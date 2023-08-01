Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

 Lifestyle

AUGUST 01, 2023

Benefits of orange peel 

Do you know that one can eat the orange peels as well? Some reports prove that they are very nutritious 

Fact 

But, it is advisable to eat them in small quantities to avoid an upset stomach 

Caution 

Orange peel by itself may not seem very appealing. You can thinly slice them and put them in salads or smoothies! They can also be candied 

Method 

The flavonoids and limonene in these peels are known to prevent the growth of cancer cells in the body 

Prevents cancer 

Do you wish to improve your lung health? Include orange peel in your diet regularly 

Lung Health 

Eye Health 

Orange peels have anti-inflammatory properties which improve vision and fight eye infections 

 Enhaces digestion 

Citrus peels have been used since ancient times to cure digestive disorders. The fiber in this peel enhances digestion 

These peels are known for reducing blood sugar and cholesterol levels which facilitates better heart health

Heart Health 

Do you wish to protect your teeth from dental carries and whiten them? Rub orange peel against your teeth for effective results 

Dental Health 

Weight loss 

The dietary fiber in these peels aid in weight loss. Additionally, oranges are a low-calorie fruit which makes it a great snack 

