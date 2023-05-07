MAY 07, 2023
Benefits of outdoor cycling
Image- Pexels
Cycling is a great form of cardiovascular exercise that can help improve heart and lung health. It can also lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease
Cardiovascular health
Image- Pexels
Cycling is an effective way to burn calories and lose weight. Depending on the intensity and duration of the ride, cycling can burn between 400-1000 calories per hour
Weight management
Image- Pexels
Studies have shown that cycling can increase the production of endorphins, the body's natural feel-good chemicals
Improved mental health
Image- Pexels
Cycling is a low-impact exercise that can build leg and core muscle strength
Increased muscle strength
Image- Pexels
Cycling is easier on the joints than running or other high-impact exercises. It can help improve joint flexibility and reduce joint pain
Joint health
Image- Pexels
Outdoor cycling exposes the body to sunlight, which can help increase vitamin D production
Vitamin D production
Image- Pexels
Cycling requires balance and coordination, which can improve with regular practice. This can help prevent falls and injuries, especially in older adults
Improved balance and coordination
Image- Pexels
Regular exercise can help regulate the body's circadian rhythm and improve sleep patterns
Improved sleep
Image- Pexels
Outdoor cycling can be a social activity, providing opportunities to connect with other cyclists and explore new places together
Increased social interaction
Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
Cycling is a sustainable and environmental-friendly mode of transportation
Environmentally friendly
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.