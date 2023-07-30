Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JULY 30, 2023

Benefits of passion fruit 

This delicious fruit has a low glycemic index which makes it apt for people having diabetes 

Controls diabetes 

Image: Pexels 

Passion fruit is high in pectin which will make you feel full. Thus, you can eat delicious foods low in calories 

Image: Pexels 

Weight moderation 

This tropical fruit is high in potassium which is beneficial in regulating the blood pressure levels 

Blood pressure regulation 

Image: Pexels 

This vibrant fruit is rich in antioxidants and other vitamins, reducing the risk of cancer 

Reduces cancer risk 

Image: Pexels 

Immunity booster 

Image: Pexels 

Passion fruit is a storehouse of nutrients that aids in building the immunity of an individual 

Image: Pexels 

Increases digestive health 

This fruit is replete with soluble fiber which enhances bowel movements and boosts digestive health 

This exotic fruit can boost skin hydration and complexion while delaying the signs of aging 

 Enhances skin complexion

Image: Pexels 

It is proven that the consumption of this fruit is associated with reduced anxiety levels and better cognitive health 

 Reduces anxiety 

Image: Pexels 

Strengthens bone 

Image: Pexels 

The iron, calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus in passion fruit contribute to increasing bone strength 

Image: Pexels 

This nutrient-rich fruit is replete with folate, aiding the growth and development of the fetus during pregnancy 

Benefits during pregnancy 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here