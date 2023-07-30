Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JULY 30, 2023
Benefits of passion fruit
This delicious fruit has a low glycemic index which makes it apt for people having diabetes
Controls diabetes
Image: Pexels
Passion fruit is high in pectin which will make you feel full. Thus, you can eat delicious foods low in calories
Image: Pexels
Weight moderation
This tropical fruit is high in potassium which is beneficial in regulating the blood pressure levels
Blood pressure regulation
Image: Pexels
This vibrant fruit is rich in antioxidants and other vitamins, reducing the risk of cancer
Reduces cancer risk
Image: Pexels
Immunity booster
Image: Pexels
Passion fruit is a storehouse of nutrients that aids in building the immunity of an individual
Image: Pexels
Increases digestive health
This fruit is replete with soluble fiber which enhances bowel movements and boosts digestive health
This exotic fruit can boost skin hydration and complexion while delaying the signs of aging
Enhances skin complexion
Image: Pexels
It is proven that the consumption of this fruit is associated with reduced anxiety levels and better cognitive health
Reduces anxiety
Image: Pexels
Strengthens bone
Image: Pexels
The iron, calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus in passion fruit contribute to increasing bone strength
Image: Pexels
This nutrient-rich fruit is replete with folate, aiding the growth and development of the fetus during pregnancy
Benefits during pregnancy
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.