Benefits of pilates
Pilates is great strengthening exercise often preferred by celebrities that improves posture and flexibility
Pilates
Pilates focus on breathing and concentration which helps to develop mental focus. it reduces stress levels and increases happiness
Mental fitness
Pilates focuses on the abdomen, lower back and limbs and every movement strengthen the muscles
Core Stability
The exercise strengthen muscles which help in maintaining a good posture and avoids back problems and neck pain
Improve posture
Healthy blood
Pilates focuses on the whole body that improves blood circulation and lowers blood pressure. The exercise makes sure that blood is fully oxygenated
Balance
Pilates exercise focuses on boosting your balance and helps to reduce your risk of falling and increases your reaction times
Pilates constantly engages all the muscles and improves stamina which boost the energy levels
Stamina
Pilates enhance the physical strength which makes it less likely to get injured in day to day life
Reduce injury risk
Flexibility
The exercises works and gives a stretch to the muscles and joints making them flexible which reduces muscles soreness
Pilates is a dynamic strength training exercise and every muscle is targeted
Strength
