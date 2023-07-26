Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JULY 26, 2023

Benefits of plank exercises 

Plank exercises are very convenient. They do not require any expensive equipment or gym memberships 

Convenience 

Image: Pexels 

Do you wish to improve your core strength? Plank exercises should be your pick 

Image: Pexels 

Core strength 

Planks engage the muscle of the entire body! Performing plank for a minute is equivalent to 20-30 push-ups 

Engagement 

Image: Pexels 

This exercise can have a positive effect on the mental health of an individual. When they see themselves getting stronger, they might feel encouraged to perform better 

Mental health 

Image: Pexels 

Protects back 

Image: Pexels 

Core strength is essential to carry out day-to-day work and lifting heavy weights. Planks enhance core strength and eliminate the risk of back injuries 

Image: Pexels 

Prevents injuries 

Deadlifting, squatting, and many other exercises might cause injury if one does not have a strong core. Plank prevents other exercise-related injuries 

Planking may not improve the posture directly. But it boosts muscle memory which might aid you in keeping your lower back straight and core muscles engaged 

Posture 

Image: Pexels 

If you are a beginner, remember to take it easy. Your capacity to hold the plank will increase gradually with practice 

Caution 

Image: Pexels 

 Variation 

Image: Pexels 

Once you have mastered the technique, you can try different variations and sets to challenge yourself and engage your muscles better 

Image: Pexels 

It is crucial to focus on your breathing when you do planks in order to engage your abdominal muscles better

 Breathing 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here