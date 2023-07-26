Heading 3
Benefits of plank exercises
Plank exercises are very convenient. They do not require any expensive equipment or gym memberships
Convenience
Do you wish to improve your core strength? Plank exercises should be your pick
Core strength
Planks engage the muscle of the entire body! Performing plank for a minute is equivalent to 20-30 push-ups
Engagement
This exercise can have a positive effect on the mental health of an individual. When they see themselves getting stronger, they might feel encouraged to perform better
Mental health
Protects back
Core strength is essential to carry out day-to-day work and lifting heavy weights. Planks enhance core strength and eliminate the risk of back injuries
Prevents injuries
Deadlifting, squatting, and many other exercises might cause injury if one does not have a strong core. Plank prevents other exercise-related injuries
Planking may not improve the posture directly. But it boosts muscle memory which might aid you in keeping your lower back straight and core muscles engaged
Posture
If you are a beginner, remember to take it easy. Your capacity to hold the plank will increase gradually with practice
Caution
Variation
Once you have mastered the technique, you can try different variations and sets to challenge yourself and engage your muscles better
It is crucial to focus on your breathing when you do planks in order to engage your abdominal muscles better
Breathing
