 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 02, 2023

Benefits of Pomegranate for skin

Pomegranate possess antibacterial and antiinflammatory properties which remove acne, pimples, and rashes

Removes acne and pimples 

Image: Pexels 

Antioxidant present in pomegranate help in detoxifying the body 

Detoxifies the body 

Image: Pexels 

Pomegranate promotes procollagen synthesis which effectively help in skin cell growth 

Prevents wrinkles 

Image: Pexels 

Anti-inflammatory properties in pomegranate effectively delay skin aging 

Anti-aging 

Image: Pexels

Cures sore throat 

Image: Pexels

Pomegranate possess antibacterial properties which treat sore throat and coughs 

The fruits prevents the moisture in skin cells from drying out

Natural moisturizer 


Image: Pexels 

Anti-inflammatory and anti-canerpropeeties of pomegranate may prevent from skin cancer 

May fight against skin cancer 

Image: Pexels 

Pomegranate has vitamin C which forms scar tissues

Rich source of vitamin C

Image: Pexels 

Pomegranate is rich in antioxidants which is capable of protecting LDL cholesterol against oxidants

Heart health 

Image: Pexels 

Pomegranate peels are used in toothpaste and tooth powder which deal with loads of dental issues

Improves dental hygiene 

Image: Pexels 

