Antioxidant present in pomegranate help in detoxifying the body
Detoxifies the body
Image: Pexels
Pomegranate promotes procollagen synthesis which effectively help in skin cell growth
Prevents wrinkles
Image: Pexels
Anti-inflammatory properties in pomegranate effectively delay skin aging
Anti-aging
Image: Pexels
Cures sore throat
Image: Pexels
Pomegranate possess antibacterial properties which treat sore throat and coughs
The fruits prevents the moisture in skin cells from drying out
Natural moisturizer
Image: Pexels
Anti-inflammatory and anti-canerpropeeties of pomegranate may prevent from skin cancer
May fight against skin cancer
Image: Pexels
Pomegranate has vitamin C which forms scar tissues
Rich source of vitamin C
Image: Pexels
Pomegranate is rich in antioxidants which is capable of protecting LDL cholesterol against oxidants
Heart health
Image: Pexels
Pomegranate peels are used in toothpaste and tooth powder which deal with loads of dental issues
Improves dental hygiene
Image: Pexels
