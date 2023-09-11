Heading 3
Arpita Sarkar
Lifestyle
September 11, 2023
Benefits Of Pomegranate On Skin
Pomegranate possess antibacterial and antiinflammatory properties which remove acne, pimples, and rashes
Removes acne and pimples
Image: Pexels
Antioxidant present in pomegranate help in detoxifying the body
Image: Pexels
Detoxifies the body
Pomegranate promotes procollagen synthesis which effectively help in skin cell growth
Prevents wrinkles
Image: Pexels
Anti-inflammatory properties in pomegranate effectively delay skin aging
Anti-aging
Image: Pexels
Cures sore throat
Image: Pexels
Pomegranate possess antibacterial properties which treat sore throat and coughs
Image: Pexels
Natural moisturizer
The fruits prevents the moisture in skin cells from drying out
Anti-inflammatory and anti-canerpropeeties of pomegranate may prevent from skin cancer
May fight against skin cancer
Image: Pexels
Pomegranate has vitamin C which forms scar tissues
Rich source of vitamin C
Image: Pexels
Heart health
Image: Pexels
Pomegranate is rich in antioxidants which is capable of protecting LDL cholesterol against oxidants
Pomegranate peels are used in toothpaste and tooth powder which deal with loads of dental issues
Improves dental hygiene
Image: Pexels
