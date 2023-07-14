Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 14, 2023

Benefits of pomegranates

Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants which help prevent diseases and improve your overall health

Rich in antioxidants 

Pomegranates are high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals

Contains nutrients

Studies show that compounds in pomegranates have anti-cancerous properties

Anti-cancer properties

Pomegranates contain compounds that have shown to prevent inflammation

Prevents inflammation 

Improve urinary health

Research shows that pomegranate extract may help decrease the formation of kidney stones

Antimicrobial properties

Pomegranates contain antimicrobial properties that help fight harmful microorganisms

Pomegranates contain compounds that can help reduce chest pain and have a positive effect on heart health

Good heart health

Pomegranate contains antioxidant properties that prevent the brain against Alzheimer's and Parkinson's

Good for brain

Increase exercise endurance

Eating pomegranates can help improve performance during workouts

Pomegranates can support the health of your gut microbe

Good digestive health

