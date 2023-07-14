Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 14, 2023
Benefits of pomegranates
Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants which help prevent diseases and improve your overall health
Rich in antioxidants
Image: Pexels
Pomegranates are high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals
Image: Pexels
Contains nutrients
Studies show that compounds in pomegranates have anti-cancerous properties
Anti-cancer properties
Image: Pexels
Pomegranates contain compounds that have shown to prevent inflammation
Prevents inflammation
Image: Pexels
Improve urinary health
Image: Pexels
Research shows that pomegranate extract may help decrease the formation of kidney stones
Image: Pexels
Antimicrobial properties
Pomegranates contain antimicrobial properties that help fight harmful microorganisms
Pomegranates contain compounds that can help reduce chest pain and have a positive effect on heart health
Good heart health
Image: Pexels
Pomegranate contains antioxidant properties that prevent the brain against Alzheimer's and Parkinson's
Good for brain
Image: Pexels
Increase exercise endurance
Image: Pexels
Eating pomegranates can help improve performance during workouts
Image: Pexels
Pomegranates can support the health of your gut microbe
Good digestive health
